Report: Car bombing near Syria's Damascus wounds 5 officers

DAMASCUS, Syria — A car bombing close to a police station near the Syrian capital wounded five officers on Wednesday, state media reported.
A pro-government radio station cited a police source and said the car that exploded was a “private vehicle.” No group immediately claimed responsibility for the explosion.
The explosion comes as Syrian President Bashar Assad is making strides in restoring ties with the Arab world. Syria was readmitted into the Arab League on Sunday following a 12-year suspension.
On Tuesday, the Syrian and Saudi foreign ministries announced the reopening of their diplomatic missions.