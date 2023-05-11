A Swiss mountain could collapse. This village lies in its path.

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Since the Ice Age, the Alpine mountain that towers over the eastern Swiss village of Brienz has been slowly on the move — shifting just an inch or two a year, the result of rocks straining under the movement of glaciers. And the people living in its shadow have long been warned that their homes could one day be in peril.

That day came Tuesday, when the village was ordered to evacuate by local officials. They fear the mountain is on the verge of collapse, potentially burying Brienz and its some 100 residents under half a million square cubic meters of rock.

“This evacuation has to be finished by Friday 6 p.m.” said Christian Gartmann, a member of the local municipality’s crisis management board in a phone interview on Thursday. “Then the village has to be empty.”

Predicting with any accuracy the moment or manner in which the mountain could fall is impossible, Gartmann noted, though officials believe it is imminent. “We do see the potential fall somewhere next week at the moment,” he said. “The closer it comes, the more accurate our preview will be.”

Scientists monitoring the mountain first raised the alarm after noticing it was moving more quickly than usual. “The rate of landslides on the slope is currently developing exponentially,” Simon Löw, an engineering professor who advises the local municipality, told Swiss radio. “If the development continues, the slope will have an extremely high sliding speed in 10 to 20 days,” with a rain forecast in coming days likely to exacerbate the threat, he noted.

Officials suggest three potential scenarios. None is ideal.

The most hopeful scenario, and according to authorities the likeliest, is that the mountain breaks gradually into manageably-sized chunks, likely sparing the village, which sits at an elevation of 3,770 feet. Gartmann said there is also the chance that the rock could “slide down” slowly — in a manner similar to honey — which still could cause severe damage to Brienz’s 18th-century wooden chalets.

“The third scenario is that the mountain falls,” said Gartmann — sending more than half a million square cubic meters of rock at over 120 mph toward Brienz. The onslaught would travel with such force that it bury the village and its environs entirely, as well as threaten the train lines and roads lying beneath Brienz.

“This would be a disastrous scenario,” Gartmann said.

“We are evacuating in an orderly manner, which means we give people three days time to leave their homes, so they can take everything with them they want to take with them,” he said. “The things that money or insurance can’t buy. All memorabilia, all the paperwork you need for your daily lives, your clothes, your toys for the kids, your sports gear.”

Starting Saturday, authorities have said, residents will be able to temporarily return to the village during the day — depending on the risk — but will be forbidden from staying the night.

Local pastor Federico Pelico told the Associated Press that the villagers had grown accustomed to the noise of rockfall in recent years and were always aware of the risk. “But now they’re suddenly realizing that something terrible might happen.”

“They have to leave their village,” he said. “These aren’t just buildings. There are emotions and histories here. I’ve seen a lot of tears lately.”

