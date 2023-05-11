Suspect in Natalee Holloway disappearance to be extradited in U.S. fraud case

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A prime suspect in the 2005 disappearance of an 18-year-old Alabama high school student will be temporarily extradited to the United States from Peru to face charges of extortion and wire fraud, Peruvian officials said Wednesday. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight Joran van der Sloot, a Dutch national, is one of three people last seen with Natalee Ann Holloway, whose disappearance from Aruba dominated headlines for months and became the subject of a made-for-TV movie and a documentary series. Holloway was on a trip to Aruba with her high school classmates and chaperones.

Although Holloway was declared legally dead in 2012, her body remains missing, and van der Sloot has never been charged. U.S. prosecutors have been seeking van der Sloot on an arrest warrant for alleged financial crimes including extorting $25,000 from Holloway’s mother, Beth, by promising to reveal where Holloway’s body was, according to a 2010 FBI affidavit published by AL.com. (He demanded another $225,000 after the body was eventually found, the affidavit alleges, which never happened.)

“We hope that this action will enable a process that will help to bring peace to Mrs. Holloway and to her family,” Gustavo Meza-Cuadra, Peru’s ambassador to the United States, said in a news release.

Van der Sloot, who has repeatedly denied criminal liability in Holloway’s disappearance, has been serving a 28-year prison sentence in Peruvian prison for the 2010 murder of Stephany Flores, a 21-year-old business student who was found dead in a hotel room in Lima that year. It wasn’t clear whether he had legal representatives in the United States, but his attorney in Peru, Maximo Altez, told the Associated Press that he would fight the extradition.

Van der Sloot has been previously arrested twice for the disappearance of Holloway but was released both times because of a lack of evidence.

The extradition will proceed under a 2001 treaty between Lima and Washington. It dictates that a person who is already serving prison time in the requested state — in this case, Peru — can be extradited for a temporary period to the requesting state — in this case, the United States — “exclusively for the purpose of prosecution.” This means van der Sloot must be returned to Peruvian authorities after judicial proceedings conclude in the United States, “in accordance with conditions to be determined by” both countries.

Holloway’s mother welcomed the extradition in a statement. “I was blessed to have had Natalee in my life for 18 years, and as of this month, I have been without her for exactly 18 years,” she said. “She would be 36 years old now. It has been a very long and painful journey, but the persistence of many is going to pay off. Together, we are finally getting justice for Natalee.”

Holloway had gone to the Carlos ‘N Charlie’s Nightclub in Oranjestad, Aruba, on the evening of May 29, 2005, with a large group of students, the FBI has said. After the venue closed at 1 a.m., Holloway was last seen in a silver Honda with three young males, including van der Sloot, the FBI said.

