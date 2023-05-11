Israeli strikes have pummeled the Gaza Strip for three days, killing at least 28 people, among them several children and five leaders of the Islamic Jihad militant group, according to Gaza’s health ministry. Israeli officials say their forces are targeting commanders of and weapons stored by the extremist group.
What is Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the militant group Israel is targeting in Gaza?
It’s another grim cycle of violence — and the stakes are high as a new phase of the Israeli-Palestinian crisis unfolds, with Islamic Jihad emerging as an influential force across the Palestinian territories.
Here’s what to know about Palestinian Islamic Jihad and why Israel is targeting it in Gaza.