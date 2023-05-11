Middle East

What is Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the militant group Israel is targeting in Gaza?

By
May 11, 2023 at 5:44 p.m. EDT
A banner seen in the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank on Sept. 16, 2022, shows a young leader of the Islamic Jihad-affiliated Jenin Brigade who was killed by Israeli security forces in 2021. (Corinna Kern for The Washington Post)

Israeli strikes have pummeled the Gaza Strip for three days, killing at least 28 people, among them several children and five leaders of the Islamic Jihad militant group, according to Gaza’s health ministry. Israeli officials say their forces are targeting commanders of and weapons stored by the extremist group.

Islamic Jihad has fired more than 400 retaliatory rockets into Israel — with some reaching as far as central Tel Aviv — but most were intercepted by the country’s air defense system, according to the Israel Defense Forces. An Israeli man died Thursday in a rocket attack on the city of Rehovot.

It’s another grim cycle of violence — and the stakes are high as a new phase of the Israeli-Palestinian crisis unfolds, with Islamic Jihad emerging as an influential force across the Palestinian territories.

Here’s what to know about Palestinian Islamic Jihad and why Israel is targeting it in Gaza.

