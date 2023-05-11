Ukraine live briefing: Battle for Bakhmut intensifies as Ukrainian officials claim crucial advance Members of a Ukrainian reconnaissance team fly a drone this week at the front line near Bakhmut, Ukraine. (Sergey Shestak/AFP/Getty Images)

Ukraine reclaimed more than a mile of territory near Bakhmut, military officials said Wednesday, marking a crucial breakthrough after months of pitched battles for control of the besieged city in the country’s east. The Ukrainian advance pushed back Russian armed forces, as well as mercenaries from the private militia Wagner Group, officials said.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

Ukrainian advance

Ukrainian troops carried out “successful” and “limited” counterattacks west and southwest of Bakhmut, probably making marginal advances, the Washington-based west and southwest of Bakhmut, probably making marginal advances, the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War said Wednesday. It based its analysis on geolocated footage from May 9 and 10.

The “enemy was still unable to capture” Bakhmut, Ukraine’s ground forces commander, Oleksandr Syrsky, said in a in a statement on Wednesday. Meanwhile, a Ukrainian assault brigade claimed on Telegram that Russia’s 72nd Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade had fled the city. The Washington Post could not independently verify the account.

Heavy fighting is ongoing in Bakhmut, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an in an interview with a Bosnian media outlet on Wednesday. Without going into specifics, Peskov said that a large group of Ukrainian forces is trying to break through.

The Wagner Group is continuing its offensive in Bakhmut, the organization’s founder, Yevgeniy Prigozhin, said Wednesday on Telegram, adding that it is waiting for more ammunition and weapons. Earlier this week, he had threatened to pull his fighters out of Bakhmut, citing a lack of weapons from Russia’s armed forces.

Other key developments

A key meeting over the future of the Black Sea grain deal is ongoing in Istanbul, involving officials from Russia, Ukraine, the United Nations and Turkey, according to the Turkish news agency involving officials from Russia, Ukraine, the United Nations and Turkey, according to the Turkish news agency Anadolu . The deal, which has been crucial for global food security, is set to expire on May 18.

Poland will revert to using the historical name for Kaliningrad, a Russian city and region that shares a border with the country, the that shares a border with the country, the Associated Press reported. The move to rename the area to Krolewiec has angered Moscow. Peskov, the Kremlin spokesperson, called it a “process bordering on insanity.”

Japan is looking to open NATO’s first liaison office in Asia , Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi told , Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi told CNN on Wednesday. “We are already in discussions, but no details [have been] finalized yet,” he said, adding that the world had become less stable since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. He spoke ahead of the Group of Seven summit, which Japan is hosting this year.

The French Justice Ministry will investigate as a war crime the death of Arman Soldin, a 32-year-old Agence France-Presse journalist, it said in a statement on Wednesday. Soldin was , a 32-year-old Agence France-Presse journalist, it said in a statement on Wednesday. Soldin was killed Tuesday on the front lines in Bakhmut.

Global impact

Canada and Latvia have joined hands to provide training to Ukrainian soldiers , Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand announced Wednesday. The , Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand announced Wednesday. The training will take place in Latvia and provide instruction on intelligence reconnaissance, among other skills.

Millions of dollars of seized assets will be transferred for use in Ukraine , Reuters reported, citing U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, who said the funds were from an account traceable to sanctions violations by Russian oligarch Konstantin Malofeyev. This was the first such transfer of seized Russian assets to Ukraine, the report said.

The Czech Republic will send two antiaircraft defense systems to Ukraine, local media reported Wednesday, adding that the country was also considering sending fighter jets. The 2K12 “Kub” is a Soviet mobile surface-to-air missile system.

From our correspondents

U.S., U.K. vow to aid Ukraine regardless of counteroffensive outcome: Support for Ukraine from Britain and the United States will continue even if the much-talked-about Ukrainian counteroffensive is not successful in regaining lost territory, top officials of the two countries said this week, writes Missy Ryan.

Speaking at a joint news conference in Washington, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and Secretary of State Antony Blinken reaffirmed the commitment to providing military assistance and aid to Ukraine as the war enters a second year. “There is not a zero-sum choice between some of the work we’re doing around the world and the work that we’re doing at home,” Blinken said.