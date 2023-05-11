South Africa loaded weapons onto Russian vessel, U.S. envoy says

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CAPE TOWN, South Africa — The United States believes South Africa loaded weapons and ammunition onto a Russian vessel docked at the country’s main naval base in December, Washington’s envoy to South Africa said on Thursday. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight U.S. Ambassador to South Africa Reuben Brigety told a press roundtable that the United States took the matter seriously and had raised concerns about arming Russia during recent diplomatic and trade discussions with a visiting South African delegation in Washington.

Brigety, who attended the meetings in Washington, said the weapons and ammunition were loaded onto the ship, the Lady R, which docked at the Simon's Town naval base outside Cape Town between Dec. 6 and 8.

“We are confident that weapons were loaded onto that vessel and I would bet my life on the accuracy of that assertion,” Brigety said, according to media excerpts from the roundtable. “Given that, the deviation from South Africa’s policy of nonalignment by the actions of Dec. 6 through 8 are inexplicable.” Brigety offered no proof of his assertion.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa told parliament on Thursday he was aware of the ambassador’s remarks but did not confirm or deny the claims. “I know the matter is being looked into,” Ramaphosa said, referring to the docking of the ship. “In time we will be able to talk about it.”

Later in a statement, the presidency expressed concern and called the ambassador's remarks “disappointing.”

“"The ambassador’s remarks undermine the spirit of cooperation and partnership that characterized the recent engagements between the U.S. government officials and a South African official delegation,” the presidency said, acknowledging that the issue of the ship was raised in meetings. “The Lady R matter was discussed and there was agreement that an investigation will be allowed to run its course and that the U.S. intelligence services will provide whatever evidence in their possession,” the presidency added.

Photographs of the arrival of the unmarked Russian ship at the navy base and the loading of containers from trucks onto the ship late at night were widely circulated on social media in South Africa.

South African authorities never formally explained the arrival of the vessel, nor acknowledged its existence.

The United States sent a formal warning to the South African government that any entity that interacted with the ship could face secondary sanctions, a U.S. official told The Washington Post in February.

The South African government has refused to take a stand or denounce Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, saying the conflict should be resolved through negotiations. South Africa was one of 17 African countries to abstain from a U.N. resolution condemning Russia’s war on Ukraine.

In February, South Africa and Russia held joint naval exercises, along with China, off the South African coast. U.S. officials had expressed concern about the timing of the exercises.

South Africa’s relations with Moscow date back to the Cold War, when the now ruling African National Congress was backed by the Soviet Union in its struggle against the apartheid government. Several senior ANC officials received military training in the Soviet Union, including two of its post-apartheid presidents, Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma.

The leader of South Africa’s opposition Democratic Alliance, John Steenhuisen, said Brigety’s comments were “chilling and deeply troubling.”

“This development proves not only that South Africa is not nonaligned in Russia’s war on Ukraine, but that President Ramaphosa and his government have already lied to South Africa and the world as to our country’s involvement in this devastating conflict,” Steenhuisen said in a statement. “The ANC is siding with Russia for one reason alone: because the Russian Federation is funding the ANC, and thus infiltrating and destabilizing South African democracy,” Steenhuisen said.

