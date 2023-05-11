Woman struck by police motorcycle escorting UK royal

LONDON — A woman in her 80s was in critical condition after being hit by a police motorcycle that was escorting Sophie, the wife of Prince Edward, British police said Thursday.
The statement added that Sophie was “grateful for the swift response by the emergency services.” It said further comment would be inappropriate because the crash was being investigated.
Sophie, 58, is a full-time working royal married to Edward, the younger brother of King Charles III.
The woman remained in critical condition at a hospital on Thursday. No other injuries were reported and police inquiries into the crash were ongoing.