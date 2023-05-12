France says 2 citizens held in Iran have been freed from prison, are on way to Paris

PARIS — Two French citizens imprisoned in Iran have been freed, France’s foreign minister said Friday.
Briere, 38, was arrested in May 2020 for taking photographs with a drone in an area where cameras were forbidden. He was convicted of spying, then reportedly acquitted this year.
Phelan, 64, was arrested seven months ago while visiting Iran for consulting activities for a tour company, according to French daily newspaper Le Parisien.
Nearly a half-dozen other French citizens are thought to be held in Iranian prisons.