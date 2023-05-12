Israel and Gaza militants face off for fourth day amid scramble for a truce

Sirens resumed Friday in Israeli towns bordering the Gaza Strip, signaling a fourth day of hostilities between Islamist militants and the Israeli army as Egyptian-backed ceasefire talks seemed to stall. Israel reported striking new targets, including in Rafah near the border with Egypt.
Here’s the latest:
- Authorities in the Israeli Eshkol region, which borders the Gaza Strip, said that 15 rockets had been launched at the area, the Times of Israel reported. One of them struck a greenhouse. No civilian deaths or injuries were reported.
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said that senior officials were conducting a fresh security assessment Friday morning.
- The violence has frozen life across Gaza: Israel has closed a key crossing that allows patients to travel for treatment in Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank. A commercial crossing upon which the enclave depends for its fuel supplies has also been shuttered, causing authorities to warn that a major power plant may be forced to shut down.
- Diplomatic efforts to curtail the fighting continue as governments express concern about the loss of life and the risk of the conflict widening. Although Egyptian media reported that a cease-fire agreement between the two parties had been reached late Wednesday, Israel’s public radio station reported Friday that talks have faltered, dashing earlier hopes of breakthrough.
How we got here:
- Israel has been wracked with crises since Netanyahu returned to power at the start of this year, helming the most right wing and religiously conservative government in the country’s history.
- The new administration has stepped up raids against Palestinian militants across the West Bank while advancing policies to expand its occupation there.
- The death Tuesday of Khader Adnan, a 45-year-old father of nine and an influential member of the Islamic Jihad, in Israeli custody inflamed tensions further. Adnan had been on hunger strike for 87 days after spending much of his adult life in prison on terrorism charges.
- Islamic Jihad let loose a barrage of retaliatory rocket attacks and then a day later Israel responded with strikes across Gaza that killed at least five of the group’s commanders — a targeted campaign that Israel hopes will weaken the militant group.
- Although Hamas, the larger militant group ruling Gaza, has publicly pledged support for its smaller rival, but it has remained on the sidelines while the confrontation decimates Islamic Jihad’s leadership and depletes its arsenal.
- “Hamas has a lot to lose by engaging with Israel,” said Mkhaimar Abusada, chairman of the political science department at al-Azhar University in Gaza City. If Hamas were to become involved in the fighting, he said, it would probably mean the revocation of Israeli work permits that thousands of Palestinians in the enclave depend on to make a living.