Israel and Gaza militants face off for fourth day amid scramble for a truce

Israel has been wracked with crises since Netanyahu returned to power at the start of this year, helming the most right wing and religiously conservative government in the country’s history.

The new administration has stepped up raids against Palestinian militants across the West Bank while advancing policies to expand its occupation there.

The death Tuesday of Khader Adnan, a 45-year-old father of nine and an influential member of the Islamic Jihad, in Israeli custody inflamed tensions further. Adnan had been on hunger strike for 87 days after spending much of his adult life in prison on terrorism charges.

Islamic Jihad let loose a barrage of retaliatory rocket attacks and then a day later Israel responded with strikes across Gaza that killed at least five of the group’s commanders — a targeted campaign that Israel hopes will weaken the militant group.

Although Hamas, the larger militant group ruling Gaza, has publicly pledged support for its smaller rival, but it has remained on the sidelines while the confrontation decimates Islamic Jihad’s leadership and depletes its arsenal.