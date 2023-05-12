Ukraine live briefing: Zelensky says counteroffensive hasn’t started. Wagner’s chief disagrees. Ukrainian soldiers prepare self-propelled howitzer shells in Chasiv Yar, near Bakhmut, where Yevgeniy Prigozhin, the chief of Russia's Wagner mercenary group, said Ukrainian forces were in "full swing." (Iryna Rybakova/AP)

Listen 4 min Gift Article Share

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Wagner head Yevgeniy Prigozhin shared conflicting reports on the much-anticipated Ukrainian spring counteroffensive, with Zelensky saying his country needed to wait for more equipment to arrive and that starting the campaign now would result in “unacceptable” losses. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight Prigozhin, meanwhile, said the Ukrainians were “in full swing,” attacking his forces’ flanks in Bakhmut. “Unfortunately, in some places they are successful,” Prigozhin said. “All the units that have received the necessary training, weapons, equipment, tanks, everything else — they are already fully engaged.”

The U.S. ambassador to South Africa on Thursday accused his host country of shipping weapons to Russia in December, in violation of its self-proclaimed policy of nonalignment.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

Key developments

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said his country would do its best to fill Ukraine’s equipment shortages, in response to a question about Zelensky’s remarks in an interview with European public service broadcasters. “If there are gaps, if there are shortages, they’ll tell us and we will make every effort to make good on them,” he in response to a question about Zelensky’s remarks in an interview with European public service broadcasters. “If there are gaps, if there are shortages, they’ll tell us and we will make every effort to make good on them,” he said on “PBS NewsHour.”

Russia’s Defense Ministry denied Telegram reports that Ukraine had made “defense breakthroughs” on the front line, without specifying any individuals, after Prigozhin and others reported intense fighting around Bakhmut.

South Africa loaded weapons and ammunition onto a Russian vessel docked at the country’s main naval base in December, Reuben Brigety, the U.S. ambassador to South Africa, said, without providing evidence. Brigety said the weapons and ammunition were placed on the ship, the Lady R, which docked at the Simon’s Town naval base outside Cape Town between Dec. 6 and 8.

In a first, the U.S. Justice Department has transferred millions of dollars seized from a Russian oligarch for use in rebuilding Ukraine. The funds were taken from a U.S. bank account traceable to sanctions violations by Russian oligarch Konstantin Malofeyev, the Justice Department said. U.S. officials The funds were taken from a U.S. bank account traceable to sanctions violations by Russian oligarch Konstantin Malofeyev, the Justice Department said. U.S. officials charged Malofeyev with sanctions violations after he sought to illegally transfer $10 million to an associate in Greece, according to an indictment unsealed last month.

Britain confirmed that it will provide longer-range missiles to Ukraine. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace told Parliament that the Defense Secretary Ben Wallace told Parliament that the Storm Shadow cruise missile would give Ukrainians “the best chance to defend themselves against Russia’s continued brutality” and allow the country “to push back Russian forces based within Ukrainian sovereign territory.”

Battleground updates

Russian munitions killed at least one resident of the Donetsk region Thursday and injured at least a dozen more people, its Ukrainian governor its Ukrainian governor said . In the Kharkiv region, at least four people were injured by Russian shelling, including an 88-year-old woman found under the rubble of a private residential building, the regional governor said

The Kremlin’s forces unsuccessfully assaulted Stupochky, eight miles southwest of Bakhmut, Ukraine’s military said early Friday. The fiercest fighting is still taking place in Bakhmut, it said.

Russia is using Belarus as a training ground and a place for “combat coordination” of recently mobilized Russian units, the Ukrainian military said early Friday.

Global impact

Zelensky said he had invited Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to visit Ukraine and “see with his own eyes the heroism of Ukrainians.” Zelensky also Zelensky also said he had met with a special adviser to the Brazilian leader, who has avoided condemning Russia’s invasion and didn’t agree to a German request to send munitions for Kyiv. Lula has instead called on the United States and Europe to “stop encouraging war.”

President Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan met with China’s Wang Yi this week in Vienna, the White House said. The two had “candid, substantive, and constructive discussions” that included the war in Ukraine, it said.

From our correspondents

Ukraine’s cultural counteroffensive: The rush to erase Russia’s imprint: In another sign of how Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion has backfired, Ukrainians are erasing the traces of Russian culture, language and monuments from their country, Ruby Mellen, Zoeann Murphy, Kostiantyn Khudov and Kasia Strek report. Russian books have been pulped. Russocentric museums have been shuttered. Landmarks named after Russian figures have been marked for renames.

“No one has done more de-Russify Ukraine than Putin,” said Rory Finnin, an associate professor of Ukrainian studies at Cambridge University. Ukrainians had been able “to manage their, at times, overlapping” and layered cultures, Finnin added, but Putin’s aggression has pushed many to seek the complete removal of Russian culture and history.