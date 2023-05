Ukraine live briefing: Zelensky says counteroffensive hasn’t started. Wagner’s chief disagrees.

in response to a question about Zelensky’s remarks in an interview with European public service broadcasters. “If there are gaps, if there are shortages, they’ll tell us and we will make every effort to make good on them,” he said on “PBS NewsHour.”

Russia’s Defense Ministry denied Telegram reports that Ukraine had made “defense breakthroughs” on the front line, without specifying any individuals, after Prigozhin and others reported intense fighting around Bakhmut.

South Africa loaded weapons and ammunition onto a Russian vessel docked at the country’s main naval base in December, Reuben Brigety, the U.S. ambassador to South Africa, said, without providing evidence. Brigety said the weapons and ammunition were placed on the ship, the Lady R, which docked at the Simon’s Town naval base outside Cape Town between Dec. 6 and 8.