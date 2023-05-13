Pakistani army says raid on militants in southwest leaves 7 troops, 6 militants, civilian dead

RAWALPINDI, Pakistan — A raid on militants in Pakistan’s southwest in response to an earlier attack on soldiers left seven troops, six militants and a civilian dead, the army said Saturday.
No group immediately claimed responsibility for that attack.
A statement by the military’s media wing said seven soldiers, six militants and a civilian were killed in the ensuing raid. A woman was also wounded during the operation.
“The ... operation involved a hostage rescue operation as well to save three families on a residential block. The terrorists did not even spare children of their horrendous approach,” it said.
The army said intelligence follow-up was in progress to trace the militants’ connections and arrest their facilitators.