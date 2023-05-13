Pakistani army says raid on militants in southwest leaves 7 troops, 6 militants, civilian dead

RAWALPINDI, Pakistan — A raid on militants in Pakistan’s southwest in response to an earlier attack on soldiers left seven troops, six militants and a civilian dead, the army said Saturday.

The operation continued for two days after a group of militants attacked a camp of soldiers in the Qila Saifullah district of northern Balochistan province early Friday. The militants also held hostage three families, including women and children, at the residential area of the army camp, the army said.