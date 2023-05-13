Ukrainian officials announced air alerts throughout the country early Saturday, reporting multiple injuries. The cities of Nikopol, Khmelnytskyi and Mykolaiv were hit by Russian strikes, they said. Air sirens also blared in the capital Kyiv and the port city of Odessa. Meanwhile pro-Russian officials in Luhansk, a breakaway Ukrainian region backed and occupied by the Kremlin, reported explosions that they blamed on Ukrainian forces.
Ukraine live briefing: Russian strikes reported in three cities; concerns over safety at nuclear plant
The chief of the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog has expressed concern about the reduced staffing at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, saying the shortage of staff means there are increased medium-to-long term risks of a nuclear accident.
Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
Key developments
- At least four people were injured after Russian strikes in Ukraine early Saturday, according to Ukrainian officials. Injuries were reported in Nikopol and Mykolaiv in the south, while in the western city of Khmelnytskyi multiple people were injured, its mayor said, adding that educational, medical and residential buildings, along with industrial facilities, were damaged. One person was also killed by Russian shelling in the village of Cherneshchyna in central Ukraine, the regional governor said.
- Six children and a senior Russian lawmaker were injured due to the blasts in Russian-occupied Luhansk, local pro-Kremlin officials said. The bombardment left administrative and residential buildings damaged, they said. The Washington Post could not verify the officials’ claims that Ukraine had fired two cruise missiles.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is heading to Italy over the weekend. Zelensky is expected to meet with Italian President Sergio Mattarella, a staffer in Mattarella’s office told The Washington Post, speaking anonymously to discuss planning that has not been made public.
- Germany was also slated to host Zelensky in the coming days — but uncertainty surrounds that visit after details of his itinerary leaked to the press. Kyiv was “furious” after arrival details and the name of hotel the Ukrainian president was planning to stay in were published by a Berlin newspaper earlier this month, according to a Ukrainian official, who said the trip was almost completely called off as a result. German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said he could not confirm that the visit would go ahead.
- The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant faces “a very difficult staffing situation,” Rafael Mariano Grossi, the International Atomic Energy Agency’s director general, said. Europe’s largest nuclear power plant has seen considerable reduction in staffing numbers since the conflict began, and “in the medium and longer term, this is increasing the risk of a nuclear accident,” he said. The plant in southern Ukraine is controlled by Russian authorities, who are planning to evacuate 3,100 staff, Ukrainian officials say.
Battleground updates
- Russia fired seven missiles and carried out 49 airstrikes “during the past day,” the Ukrainian military said early Saturday. Russian troops used the S-300 air defense system to launch missile strikes on Kramatorsk, Druzhkivka, and Zaporizhzhia, it said.
- A Russian defense ministry spokesman appeared to tacitly acknowledge that Russian forces had retreated from positions at a reservoir three miles northwest of Bakhmut. Troops have “taken advantageous decisions” in the area to “enhance defense lines,” spokesman Igor Konashenkov said during a news briefing on Friday. Several Russian military bloggers have reported Ukrainian advances and suggested that Ukraine’s counteroffensive has begun. Ukrainian officials have said their offensive has not started.
- Yevgeniy Prigozhin, the head of the Russian Wagner mercenary group, said that Ukraine had “launched a number of successful counterattacks” on Russian forces. Although his forces control 95 percent of the city, Russian forces’ “flanks are crumbling, the front is failing,” he said Friday. The Post could not immediately verify the accuracy of his remarks. But Ukrainian officials have said that their forces have recently made gains of a few miles in Bakhmut.
Global impact
- South Africa rebuked the U.S. ambassador to Pretoria, Reuben Brigety, for publicly accusing his host country of supplying weapons to Russia. The two countries had previously agreed that an investigation into the allegations would “be allowed to run its course,” South Africa’s presidential office said. “It is therefore disappointing that the [U.S.] Ambassador has adopted a counter-productive public posture,” it said. The South African government has set up an independent inquiry into the allegation that a Russian ship docked at a major South African port in December and was loaded with illicit weapons.
- Zelensky thanked British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, after Britain confirmed it would supply missiles to Kyiv. “We discussed our current weapons cooperation, our next defense cooperation, and the diplomatic steps we must take together to bring our shared victory closer,” Zelensky said.
- Japanese officials will send $1 billion to Ukraine’s neighbors to help them accept refugees. The fund also will be used to facilitate investment by Japanese firms in those countries, Reuters reported.
From our correspondents
How Ukrainian forces denied Russia victory in Bakhmut by Victory Day: Intelligence suggested the Russians were so focused on the intense street battles in Bakhmut that they were not expecting an assault on the outskirts of the embattled city, Siobhán O’Grady, Kamila Hrabchuk and Kostiantyn Khudov report. The initial fight lasted for 12 grueling hours; but by sundown, the troops from Wagner Group broke and fled, leaving five dead behind, according to Ukrainian military officers.
Two days later, after withstanding Russian artillery counterattack on the newly seized position, the Ukrainians advanced again, using tanks and American-made armored personnel carriers.