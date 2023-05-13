Ukraine live briefing: Russian strikes reported in three cities; concerns over safety at nuclear plant

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is heading to Italy over the weekend. Zelensky is expected to meet with Italian President Sergio Mattarella, a staffer in Mattarella’s office told The Washington Post, speaking anonymously to discuss planning that has not been made public.

Germany was also slated to host Zelensky in the coming days — but uncertainty surrounds that visit after details of his itinerary leaked to the press. Kyiv was “furious” after arrival details and the name of hotel the Ukrainian president was planning to stay in were published by a Berlin newspaper earlier this month, according to a Ukrainian official, who said the trip was almost completely called off as a result. German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said he could not confirm that the visit would go ahead.