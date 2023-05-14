Gatwick airport shuts runway after reports of nearby drone activity

The airport said that “following established procedures, operations at London Gatwick were suspended temporarily” at 1:44 p.m. “while investigations into the sighting of a suspected drone close to the airfield took place.”

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The airport reopened about 50 minutes later. A Gatwick spokesperson was unable to say whether a drone had been discovered.

In December 2018, more than 140,000 travelers were stranded or delayed after dozens of drone sightings shut down Gatwick for parts of three consecutive days.

A months-long police investigation failed to identify the culprits or determine how many of the sightings were real. Police said at the time that the incident was not deemed terror-related “and there is no evidence to suggest it was either state-sponsored, campaign or interest-group led.”