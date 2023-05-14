Ukraine live briefing: Zelensky in Berlin as Germany announces $3 billion in new military aid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is in Berlin on a visit that could deepen sometimes strained ties between Kyiv and Germany, a country that has long taken an ambivalent stance toward military might. Zelensky said Sunday on Twitter that he would hold talks on weapons, reconstruction, as well as the European Union and NATO, the blocs Ukraine hopes to join.
Germany’s initial reluctance to provide Ukraine with its Leopard battle tanks prompted a backlash from other Western allies. But on Saturday, Berlin announced a fresh $3 billion in military aid for Kyiv. The latest package is likely to include 30 Leopard tanks, at least 100 other armored vehicles, 200 reconnaissance drones and ammunition, a top Ukrainian official said on Telegram.
Key developments
- Zelensky’s trip to Germany is expected to include meetings with Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, according to Deutsche-Welle. He could also travel to Aachen on Sunday to receive the Charlemagne Prize, which was awarded to him and Ukraine in December for services to European unity, DW said.
- Zelensky met Pope Francis at the Vatican on Saturday and thanked him for his attention to the plight of Ukrainians. Francis, who has advocated for an end to the war, told Zelensky that he was in “constant prayer” for peace in the region, according to a Vatican news release. Zelensky also met top Italian officials in Rome before his trip to the Vatican.
- Explosions were reported in the Ternopil region of western Ukraine, and air raid alerts sounded in the Kyiv area overnight Saturday, officials said. Earlier, an industrial area in Ternopil was hit, injuring at least two civilians, the regional governor said on Telegram.
- Key areas of the Russian economy should be nationalized to support the war effort, the head of the country’s federal crime agency suggested, according to Reuters. “We are essentially talking about economic security in a war,” said Alexander Bastrykin. He added that the main sectors of the economy should return to being state-owned.
- For the first time, Russia appeared to acknowledge Ukrainian claims of an advance in the embattled city of Bakhmut. Russian troops had retreated from some northwest positions in the eastern Ukrainian city, which a Russian Defense Ministry spokesman, Igor Konashenkov, described as a decision to “enhance defense lines.”
From our correspondents
Zelensky, in private, plots bold attacks inside Russia, leak shows: Ukraine’s president has cultivated a stoic statesmanlike image in public, garnering praise from the country’s Western allies. But in private, John Hudson and Isabelle Khurshudyan report, he has shown an inclination for far more aggressive tactics, such as attacks inside Russian territory, according to previously undisclosed classified U.S. military documents.
The internal communications involving Zelensky and his top aides and military leaders suggest discussions about occupying villages in Russia for leverage against Moscow and bombing a pipeline transferring Russian oil to Hungary, a NATO member.