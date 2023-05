Ukraine live briefing: Zelensky in Berlin as Germany announces $3 billion in new military aid

and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, according to Deutsche-Welle . He could also travel to Aachen on Sunday to receive the Charlemagne Prize, which was awarded to him and Ukraine in December for services to European unity, DW said.

Zelensky met Pope Francis at the Vatican on Saturday and thanked him for his attention to the plight of Ukrainians. Francis, who has advocated for an end to the war, told Zelensky that he was in “constant prayer” for peace in the region, according to a Vatican news release. Zelensky also met top Italian officials in Rome before his trip to the Vatican.