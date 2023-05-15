Israeli foreign minister makes first visit to Sweden in two decades

STOCKHOLM — Israel’s foreign minister on Monday paid a visit to Sweden in a new sign of warming ties between the two nations.

Eli Cohen said his visit to Stockholm was the first visit by an Israeli foreign minister to Sweden in 22 years.

“We are opening a new page in relations between Israel and Sweden after years in which Sweden took a critical line against Israel,” he said in a statement issued by the Israeli Foreign Ministry. He said his meeting with his Swedish counterpart, Tobias Billstrom, signaled a “change in direction” of ties.