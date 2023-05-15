Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky secured fresh commitments from Berlin and Paris for military aid and training during weekend visits to those cities, as Kyiv seeks to maintain the support of Western allies in the conflict.
Ukraine live briefing: Zelensky secures new military aid from Paris, Berlin
Key developments
- Sunday’s meeting between Zelensky and French President Emmanuel Macron focused on France’s military assistance, including practical ways Paris can support Kyiv in its bid to liberate territories occupied by Russian forces, according to an official readout on the talks released by Ukraine.
- Earlier in the day, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz promised to support Ukraine for as long as needed to drive back Russia’s invasion. In a joint news conference in Berlin, Zelensky said that with the help of allies, Kyiv could make Russia’s defeat “irreversible” this year.
- Chinese envoy Li Hui arrives in Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, on Monday. He will be the highest-ranking Chinese diplomat to visit since the start of the war. China has been positioning itself as a potential mediator in the conflict.
- The head of the Russian mercenary organization Wagner Group said he would tell Ukraine where to attack Russian positions if it pulled back from Bakhmut, leaked intelligence documents reveal. Wagner mercenaries are taking heavy losses in the beleaguered Ukrainian city.
Battleground updates
- Russian defense officials appear to be attempting to distract from Ukraine’s recent advances in Bakhmut by praising their troops’ claimed successes in repelling the Ukrainian counterattack, analysts at the Institute for the Study of War wrote in their latest campaign assessment.
- Russia’s Defense Ministry said Sunday that Ukrainian troops have made “mass attempts” to break through Russian defenses in Bakhmut’s north and south over the past day. But “no breakthroughs” were allowed, it said in a post on Telegram. The Washington Post was unable to verify those claims. Ukraine’s armed forces said early Monday that “heavy battles continue for the city.”
- Russia also claimed to have launched a long-range missile strike on a Ukrainian storage facility in Ternopil, a city in western Ukraine where Kremlin defense officials said Ukraine was storing ammunition, weapons and military equipment received from Western allies. Ukraine’s armed forces said Russian missiles struck civilian infrastructure over the weekend, including in Ternopil, injuring noncombatants.
From our correspondents
Meet the people caught up in Russia’s crackdown on dissent: In wartime Russia, the Kremlin is jailing its critics at a turbocharged rate. Citizens risk prison even for criticizing the invasion of Ukraine in private with friends, Francesca Ebel reports.
“What we are now seeing is absolutely unprecedented,” said Maria Kuznetsova, a spokesperson for rights group OVD-Info, which says that nearly 20,000 people have been detained for opposing the war, and hundreds have been criminally charged, including children. “We have never seen such numbers in Russia.”