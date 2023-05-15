Ukraine live briefing: Zelensky secures new military aid from Paris, Berlin

Germany announced a new military aid package for Ukraine totaling $2.95 billion, almost doubling its commitment since the start of the war. And Ukraine announced after Zelensky’s surprise visit to Paris that France has agreed to train and equip several Ukrainian battalions with tens of armored vehicles and light tanks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky secured fresh commitments from Berlin and Paris for military aid and training during weekend visits to those cities, as Kyiv seeks to maintain the support of Western allies in the conflict.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

Chinese envoy Li Hui arrives in Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, on Monday. He will be the highest-ranking Chinese diplomat to visit since the start of the war. China has been positioning itself as a potential mediator in the conflict.

Meet the people caught up in Russia’s crackdown on dissent: In wartime Russia, the Kremlin is jailing its critics at a turbocharged rate. Citizens risk prison even for criticizing the invasion of Ukraine in private with friends, Francesca Ebel reports.

“What we are now seeing is absolutely unprecedented,” said Maria Kuznetsova, a spokesperson for rights group OVD-Info, which says that nearly 20,000 people have been detained for opposing the war, and hundreds have been criminally charged, including children. “We have never seen such numbers in Russia.”