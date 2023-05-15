What’s next after Turkey’s election, which is headed to runoff? Supporters draped in the flags of the AK Party, Turkish Flag and image of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stand outside the AK Party headquarters after polls closed in Turkey's presidential and parliamentary elections in Ankara on May 15. (Adem Altan/AFP/Getty Images)

Turkey’s pivotal elections Sunday ended without any presidential candidate taking an outright majority, much means they will compete again in a presidential runoff set for May 28. The two leading candidates — President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey’s longtime leader, and opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu — will next compete for a majority of votes and the country’s highest seat of power.

Polls ahead of Sunday’s vote showed a tight race, giving Kilicdaroglu’s supporters reason for hope, despite Erdogan’s moves to silence criticism and consolidate power. But Erdogan ended election day ahead.

Analysts say the vote itself appeared free and secure — but not necessarily fair given Erdogan’s increasingly autocratic rule, monopoly of Turkish media and the wide patronage networks of his ruling Justice and Development Party.

At stake is the future of Turkey’s democracy, as well as reaching repercussions for the future of NATO, Russia’s war in Ukraine and U.S. and Middle East alliances.

Here’s what to know about what happened over the weekend, what is set to happen next and what it all means.