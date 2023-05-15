New Zealand hostel fire kills at least six people

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — At least six people are dead after a fire broke out overnight at a multistory hostel in New Zealand’s capital, in what fire officials are describing as their “worst nightmare” and a once-in-a-decade event. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight Local police estimate fewer than 10 people were killed, although authorities were still investigating the scene on Tuesday morning, local time. Fifty-two people have been accounted for, Wellington fire commander Nick Pyatt told local morning news program AM.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins told reporters that first responders were pulled in from “across the region” to help fight the blaze.

Located in the suburb of Newtown in southern Wellington, Loafers Lodges advertises itself as “a cost-effective accommodation option” for short- and long-term residents.

Firefighters arrived to the hostel at 12:25 a.m. on Tuesday, to face “a very challenging incident,” Pyatt said. The fire rapidly spread up and burned up through the roof, he added.

“It doesn’t get worse than this. This is a once-in-a-decade fire for Wellington. It’s the worst nightmare for us,” Pyatt told reporters.

Pyatt said the large volume of residents in the building added to the difficulty of the rescue mission. Five people were rescued off the roof, he added.

Prime minister Hipkins said there were many shift workers living in the building, so it is unclear how many residents were at work when the fire started.

“At the stage the cause of the fire is unexplained, and Police will be working alongside [Fire and Emergency New Zealand] to determine cause,” the Wellington District Police said in a statement.

