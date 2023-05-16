Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

You’re reading an excerpt from the Today’s WorldView newsletter. Sign up to get the rest free, including news from around the globe and interesting ideas and opinions to know, sent to your inbox every weekday. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight A day before Turkey’s elections, liberal pundits and analysts inside and outside the country sensed the possibility of an epochal turning point. After two decades in power, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan seemed weak — his image of competent, stable leadership diminished by years of economic dysfunction and a backlash over poor governance and corruption that followed the devastating earthquake which ravaged a huge tract of southern Turkey. Polls showed opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu firmly ahead in the first round presidential race. Erdogan’s time, it seemed, was running out.

A day after the vote, the sense of deflation among backers of the opposition was palpable. Rather than trailing Kilicdaroglu, Erdogan had a comfortable lead by nearly five percentage points and was in a whisker of a contest-clinching victory with almost 50 percent of the vote. Instead, the two will face each other in runoff election May 28, though most experts now think the incumbent’s return to power is a fait accompli. Meanwhile, Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party, or AKP, and its allies retained control of parliament.

Much like Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Erdogan’s years in office have given the president a fine-tuned understanding of how to consolidate an electoral advantage among voters — and how to leverage his tremendous power and influence to do so. The template was already on show in previous elections in 2015 and 2018, when Erdogan demonized the opposition, stoked fear over the spectral threats that they would unleash and weaponized the deep-seated resentment harbored by his pious, nationalist supporter base against Turkey’s traditionally secular, coastal elites.

After the dust settled, international observers declared the vote to be largely free and devoid of major irregularities. But they noted the country’s quasi-authoritarian subtext: “The continued restrictions on fundamental freedoms of assembly, association and expression hindered the participation of some opposition politicians and parties, civil society and independent media in the election process,” assessed a commission led by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe. “Nonetheless, the campaign itself was competitive and largely free for most contestants but characterized by intense polarization, and marred by harsh rhetoric, instances of misuse of administrative resources, and the pressure and intimidation faced by one opposition party.”

The result demonstrated how Erdogan is able to maneuver the levers of the Turkish system over which he holds sway. Preceding the election, key political opponents were already imprisoned or dogged by the threat of prosecution on spurious cases. Erdogan has spent years seeding state institutions with his loyalists. Allies in the business sector turned once-independent media companies into pro-government outlets — creating an information space heavily skewed in his favor.

The left-wing, pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party, or HDP, has faced years of targeted attacks and legal warfare; both its two main leaders are now in jail, while many of its parliamentarians and municipal officials have been disbarred or also subjected to politically charged criminal proceedings. HDP candidates joined the electoral lists of the Green Left Party, which also faced a government-backed pressure campaign that saw some of its candidates and supporters arrested.

“Without question, the election was technically free, if practically unfair,” wrote Al-Monitor’s Amberin Zaman, a veteran journalist covering Turkey. “Erdogan has used the one-man-rule system imposed in the wake of a controversial referendum in 2018 to stack the system in his favor, castrating the media and stuffing the judiciary and other key institutions with yes-men. His vast propaganda machine has been pumping out lies about the opposition. In April, Erdogan got 32 hours of air time on state TV compared with 32 minutes for Kilicdaroglu.”

“Erdogan used other tactics in the weeks before the vote, including raising salaries for public workers and providing free gas to households,” my colleagues reported from Istanbul. “As the president’s speeches were given blanket coverage on Turkish news outlets, Kilicdaroglu spread his messages to the public largely through his Twitter account, in speeches recorded at a kitchen table on topics like the economy.”

Beyond the tilted political landscape, Erdogan also could trust in a loyal voter base. “The poll-defying performance underlined the enduring appeal of the president, and the resonance of his political offer to a base of conservative, pious voters with a strong nationalist bent,” the Financial Times noted.

Meanwhile, the Table of Six parties that had united around Kilicdaroglu may not be able to maintain their solidarity for much longer. They represent a mix of secular, religious and nationalist factions, whose ability to come together was a major feat in and of itself and symbolic of the widespread desire of the opposition to end the Erdogan era. But, sensing failure, their own ideological divisions and political rivalries may come to the fore.

All of this sets up Erdogan nicely as he prepares for the runoff. “First, his coalition’s control of parliament makes it easy for him to argue that a Kilicdaroglu victory would lead to a political stalemate,” wrote Howard Eissenstat, nonresident scholar at the Middle East Institute. “Second, and perhaps more importantly, the election results evince a surge in nationalist sentiment. While both Kilicdaroglu and Erdogan can make reasonable claims on this portion of the electorate, Kilicdaroglu’s success is reliant on the Kurdish vote. Without them, he cannot win, but with them, many nationalist voters will not support him.”

Erdogan has spent years traipsing across this fraught seam of Turkish politics. His government two decades ago helped push through major reforms that scrapped draconian laws prohibiting the instruction of the Kurdish language and suppressing Kurdish identity. But in more recent years, he took a more nationalist line, scapegoating pro-Kurdish politicians as “terrorist” sympathizers and stepping up a bloody counterinsurgency in southeastern Turkey against a separatist group.

On the campaign trail, Erdogan also channeled the fears among religious Turks of a return to an earlier era of militant secularism, championed for decades by the predecessors to Kilicdaroglu’s Republican People’s Party, or CHP. The scaremongering and culture warring seemed to work in Turkey’s hinterlands, where Erdogan draws the bulk of his support. Apparent wariness among some conservative voters of Kilicdaroglu’s identity as an Alevi — a more mystical, universalist sect of Islam that was persecuted in the past in what is a heavily Sunni Muslim nation — also appears to have been a factor.

Outside major coastal cities, the capital Ankara and Kurdish-majority areas, the opposition left-right alliance “failed in the rest of the country,” tweeted Soner Cagaptay, senior fellow at the Washington Institute, adding that it was in these places “where Erdogan demonized HDP support for Kilicdaroglu and his Alevi identity to shuffle the electorate along a right vs. left split, benefitting his right-wing block.”

Nor did anger about shoddy construction projects in the Erdogan era that collapsed after February’s earthquake have much of an electoral impact. “Economic mismanagement and endemic corruption did not have as wide appeal as many (including myself) thought,” wrote MIT professor Daron Acemoglu. “These mattered in metropolitan areas, but not in places where AKP built and used its patronage networks.”

The lesson seems stark: In this moment in Turkish democracy, perhaps in democracies everywhere, identity politics trumps all.

