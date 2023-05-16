German court convicts five men for $100 million jewel heist in 2019

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BERLIN — A court in the eastern German city of Dresden found five family members of a criminal gang guilty of a $108 million (100 million euro) jewelry heist Tuesday and sentenced them to years in prison. It was one of Europe's most notorious and daring jewel heists when members of the Remmo clan broke into the Grünes Gewölbe (Green Vault) museum at Dresden's Royal Palace in the early hours of Nov. 25, 2019, in a smash-and-grab operation and made off with some of Europe's most valuable jewels.

The stolen pieces included a breast star of the Polish Order of the White Eagle, a jewel-encrusted sword and an ornate headpiece covered in 4,300 diamonds. Police say some but not all of the jewels have been recovered.

The five men, all in their 20s, were sentenced Tuesday to between four years and six years in prison. A Dresden regional court found them guilty of “particularly serious arson” in combination with dangerous bodily harm, theft with weapons, property damage and “intentional arson” to cover up a criminal offense. A sixth defendant and family member was acquitted after providing an alibi.

Closed-circuit TV footage released a day after the audacious heist showed how the museum and the neighboring area were plunged into darkness after the thieves set fire to a circuit breaker near the museum.

They then entered the building through a window. Prosecutors said the men had damaged the bars on the window ahead of the heist and reattached them to enable quicker access.

Within five minutes, they broke a display with an ax, took objects containing thousands of jewels and left in a getaway car. The vehicle was later set alight in an underground parking lot.

Dozens of people are still wanted in relation to the meticulously planned heist. Authorities say they believe about 40 people were involved.

The stolen jewels are part of a collection amassed by Augustus the Strong, Elector of Saxony, in the 18th century. In 1723, Augustus opened Dresden’s Green Vault to display his treasure trove. Located in Dresden’s Royal Palace, the museum remained closed for decades after suffering extensive damage during World War II. It was restored and reopened in 2006.

