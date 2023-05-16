Ukraine live briefing: Early-morning attack on Kyiv injures 3 The explosion of a missile is seen in the sky over Kyiv during a Russian missile strike early Tuesday. (Gleb Garanich/Reuters)

Listen 3 min Gift Article Share

Early-morning strikes in Kyiv injured three people in the Solomyanskyi district, where several cars had caught fire and a building was damaged from falling rocket debris, Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko wrote on Telegram. Several explosions were heard in the capital, rattling windows and setting off car alarms in one of the loudest attacks in Kyiv in months.

The majority of the targets were destroyed in the air, officials said, and debris landed in several different districts, including on a zoo in Shevchenkivskyi and in a city park in the Darnytsia district.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

Key developments

The early-morning attack on Kyiv was “exceptional” in its intensity, the city military administration said on Telegram, with several missiles fired in a short period of time. The attack included drones, cruise missiles and potentially ballistic missiles, it wrote.

The Kremlin dismissed a Washington Post report that the Wagner Group chief offered to reveal Russian troop positions to Ukraine in Wagner Group in exchange for a pullback in Bakhmut. During his daily call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the report “ another hoax ” but did not offer a basis for his assessment.Wagner Group chief Yevgeniy Prigozhin, in an audio file released Monday, didn’t comment directly on the news.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday, during which the British government announced a new aid package to support Kyiv as it “prepares for an intensified period of military activity.” Zelensky’s visit was part of a weekend tour of European countries that also included stops in France and Germany.

Battleground updates

Ukrainian officials claimed limited battlefield gains during recent counterattacks in and around Bakhmut. The Ukrainian military called the gains first successful offensive operations during the defense of Bakhmut but cautioned The Ukrainian military called the gains first successful offensive operations during the defense of Bakhmut but cautioned on Telegram on Monday that it is only a “partial success.” Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar also celebrated the gains Monday but said fighting still remains very difficult.

Russia has used more than 400 Iranian-supplied drones to attack infrastructure in Ukraine since August, and Moscow wants Tehran to supply more advanced models, U.S. National Security Council communications coordinator John Kirby said Monday, adding more U.S. sanctions will come soon. Russia has also agreed to supply Iran with Russian Su-35 jets, attack helicopters, radar and training aircraft, he said.

Global impact

Forty-six European leaders in the Council of Europe will meet in Iceland on Tuesday for a summit to show their support for Ukraine through “ concrete measures to help throughconcrete measures to help achieve justice for the victims of the Russian aggression,” the group’s website says. The meeting of the COE, which is separate from the European Union, will also focus on challenges to democracy and human rights.

A Ukrainian oligarch has been delivered a “notice of suspicion” over allegations that he embezzled close to $500 million through a gas-purchasing plan. Dmytro Firtash lives in Vienna and is wanted for extradition by the United States in a bribery case. Several of his top managers also received the notices.

From our correspondents

Strikes in Russian-held Luhansk showcase Ukraine’s longer-range missiles: An explosion rocked the occupied eastern Ukrainian city of Luhansk early Monday morning, the latest in a barrage of strikes in recent days that show Kyiv using new, longer-range weapons to hit deep inside Russian-held territory, Adam Taylor and Serhiy Morgunov report.

Luhansk, controlled by Russian-backed separatists since 2014, sits 60 miles east of the front line and has been out of reach of most Ukrainian weapons, making it a place of relative calm. Since Friday, however, it has come under regular attack. Russia has linked the explosions in Luhansk to long-range missiles, recently supplied to Ukraine by Britain, and which could show Western support at work.

Adam Taylor contributed to this report.