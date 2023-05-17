3 dead as heavy rains in northern Italy burst riverbanks, flood towns

ROME — Officials in northern Italy warned residents to get to higher ground Wednesday amid fears that rain-swollen rivers would again burst their banks, after flooding killed at least three people and forced the evacuation of some 5,000.
“The situation could again become critical,” he said. “We cannot in any way lower our guard.”
Civil Protection Minister Nello Musemeci confirmed three people had been killed and some 5,000 people evacuated.
The deputy chief of the agency, Titti Postiglione, said the rescue operations for those needing emergency evacuations were particularly difficult given so many roads and routes were flooded. Speaking on Sky TG24, she noted that the affected flood zone covered a broad swath of four provinces that, until the heavy rains, had been parched by a prolonged drought.
Premier Giorgia Meloni said the government was monitoring the situation and “is ready to intervene with necessary help.”