As G-7 approaches, Japan remains an outlier on LGBTQ rights

TOKYO — As the leaders of the world’s largest economies gather in Hiroshima this weekend, Japan will stand out as an outlier on LGBTQ rights as the only Group of Seven member without legalized same-sex unions. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight Japan faced growing international scrutiny of its poor record on LGBTQ rights ahead of the G-7 summit, which begins Friday. Pro-LGBTQ supporters from within and outside of Japan called on the country to demonstrate that it stands alongside other major economies and leading democracies when it comes to the rights of sexual minorities.

But in the end — after much debate and infighting — Japanese lawmakers this week agreed to introduce a watered-down bill that would do the bare minimum to protect gay rights by “promoting the understanding” of LGBTQ communities, with no additional legal protection. The national legislature will vote on it by the end of June.

In socially conservative Japan, there is subtle but rampant discrimination against sexual minorities, but those views are slowly shifting toward acceptance — as shown by the growing support for same-sex marriage in recent surveys. Taiwan is the only place in the region with marriage equality.

Japan’s gay community had looked to the global event as a potential catalyst for change, and is disappointed at the government’s decision to clear the path for a bill that promotes tolerance, rather than one that ensures protection from employment, health care and other discrimination.

Supporters of gay rights say they hope to see Japan eventually embrace the shift in public opinion through new legal protections.

“As long as there are sexual minorities whose human rights are being violated in reality, regardless of whether it is before or after the G-7 summit, I think that the push for the establishment of laws such as anti-discrimination laws and same-sex marriage will not stagnate,” said Makiko Terahara, representative director of the advocacy group Marriage for All Japan.

The recent debate over the status of gay rights in Japan began in February, when Prime Minister Fumio Kishida apologized for a former top aide’s homophobic remarks after firing him. Kishida instructed his ruling Liberal Democratic Party to introduce LGBTQ legislation, which drew backlash from the conservative wing that advocates for traditional family values.

Shoji Nishida, an LDP lawmaker and leading opponent of gay rights legislation, last week expressed his reluctance to go further than a tolerance bill. He said he believed that creating an anti-discrimination bill “will result in social conflict and division and does not belong in Japanese society.”

The prime minister was trying to thread a political needle, said Masaki Taniguchi, a professor of Japanese politics at the University of Tokyo Graduate Schools for Law and Politics.

“While Kishida wants to try to avoid criticism from other countries for being late in the social inclusion of LGBTQ people ahead of the G-7 summit, he is also concerned about the possibility of provoking the [conservative] faction, the largest faction,” he said.

Japan lags behind other developed nations on LGBTQ inclusion legislation, according to a survey by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Japanese youth are leading the shift in attitudes. Public polls show 91 percent of Japanese people between the age of 18 and 29 support same-sex marriage. Even among LDP supporters, about 60 percent support same-sex marriage.

About 300 local municipalities have enacted partnership systems for gay couples to extend certain rights that apply to married heterosexual couples, covering some 65 percent of the population. The Japan Business Federation, the powerful business lobby, has endorsed the legalization of same-sex marriage.

Gay couples have filed five lawsuits in Japanese courts to challenge the constitutionality of the ban on marriage, but they have so far produced mixed results. Two of the cases are still unfolding.

When my closest friends give me the same advice, I pay attention. Fifteen foreign missions in #Tokyo have each lent their singular voice to a common message: we support universal human rights for all, we support #LGBTQI+ communities, and we oppose discrimination. pic.twitter.com/PzLizE4gFx — ラーム・エマニュエル駐日米国大使 (@USAmbJapan) May 12, 2023

Other leading economies that have legalized same-sex unions or marriage are far from perfect when it comes to gay rights. In the United States, where same-sex marriage is legal nationwide, transgender rights have become a flash point in culture wars that have deepened polarization. Italy, which legalized same-sex civil unions in 2016, is now moving to restrict certain parental rights of same-sex couples.

But LGBTQ rights supporters argued that the G-7 summit nonetheless presented a prime opportunity for Japan to take action while the global spotlight is on the nation. Last week, representatives of 15 foreign missions based in Japan released a video promoting gay rights.

U.S. Rep. Mark Takano (D-Calif.), who is Japanese American and is the first openly gay person of color elected to the U.S. Congress, has joined the chorus of non-Japanese officials urging lawmakers to reconsider their stance.

“What undergirds the alliance between Japan and America is the common, shared values,” Takano said during his visit to Tokyo last month to advocate for LGBTQ legislation. “The LGBTQ community — their status within a country … is always a test for me in the liberal democratic health and pulse of the country.”

For supporters, Japan’s move has a similar ring to 2021, when Japan decided not to adopt anti-discrimination legislation ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, despite the Games’ theme of “Unity in Diversity.”

“The G-7 summit has become important timing for Japan’s significant lag in laws concerning sexual minorities to be brought into the spotlight once again, and also generate momentum for the establishment of such laws,” said Terahara of Marriage for All Japan.

