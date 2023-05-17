Ukraine live briefing: Zelensky renews plea for air defenses after Russian attack damages Patriot system Police officers early Tuesday investigate fragments of a rocket that fell into a city zoo in Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, after it was shot down by the air defense system the night before. (Alex Babenko/AP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky repeated pleas for friendly countries to provide more air defense assets in the wake of Russian airstrikes that injured at least three people in Kyiv, the capital. Ukraine’s military shot down 18 missiles over Kyiv, but “Ukraine’s territory is big,” he said Tuesday in his nightly address. “... To make air defense results like last night’s the rule throughout the country, we need additional air defense systems and missiles. We also need modern fighter jets.”

A Ukrainian-operated Patriot air defense system — the most advanced air defense system in the U.S. arsenal — was damaged in the recent attack, a U.S. official said Tuesday, speaking on the condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue. The extent of the damage is unclear, the official said, but it is unlikely that Ukraine will need to ship it to another country for repair.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

Key developments

Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska is visiting South Korea . In a speech at an event in Seoul on Wednesday, she said Ukraine needed air defense weapons. Humanitarian aid alone, she added, cannot stop a criminal from trying to kill, according to the . In a speech at an event in Seoul on Wednesday, she said Ukraine needed air defense weapons. Humanitarian aid alone, she added, cannot stop a criminal from trying to kill, according to the Seoul Shinmun , a local daily newspaper. During a meeting the day before with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, she requested nonlethal military aid such as demining equipment and ambulances, according to Yoon’s office.

Britain and the Netherlands said they would build a global coalition “to provide Ukraine with combat air capabilities, supporting with everything from training to procuring F-16 jets,” according to a British government readout after a Tuesday meeting between British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who were in Iceland attending a Council of Europe summit. On Monday, Zelensky met with Sunak, and the Ukrainian leader supporting with everything from training to procuring F-16 jets,” according to a British government readout after a Tuesday meeting between British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who were in Iceland attending a Council of Europe summit. On Monday, Zelensky met with Sunak, and the Ukrainian leader hinted at a “very important decision” coming on a jet coalition.

President Biden is traveling to Japan on Wednesday to attend the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima , according to the White House. Ukraine will be a topic of discussion there, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby , according to the White House. Ukraine will be a topic of discussion there, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters . “And you’ll see concrete action to further isolate Russia and weaken its ability to wage its brutal war,” he said.

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas warned local companies to refrain from trade that may benefit Russia. In an interview with the Financial Times, Kallas In an interview with the Financial Times, Kallas urged them to have a “moral compass” and accused them of rooting for Ukraine on the one hand, while pursuing profit with disregard for whether that endeavor helps Russia obtain dual-use goods — products that have both civilian and military uses.

The leaders of six African countries will visit Moscow and Kyiv with the aim of finding “a peaceful resolution” to the war, according to a statement from South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. “I presented an African leaders peace mission … on behalf of African Heads of State, from Zambia, Senegal, Congo, Uganda, Egypt and South Africa,” he South African military delegation arrived in Moscow to discuss bilateral military cooperation, according to the Russian Defense Ministry. Ramaphosa has dismissed , according to a statement from South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. “I presented an African leaders peace mission … on behalf of African Heads of State, from Zambia, Senegal, Congo, Uganda, Egypt and South Africa,” he said . Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelensky have agreed to the visits, and U.N. Secretary General António Guterres has “welcomed the initiative,” Ramaphosa said. The remarks came as aSouth African military delegation arrived in Moscow to discuss bilateral military cooperation, according to the Russian Defense Ministry. Ramaphosa has dismissed accusations by the United States that South Africa has taken Russia’s side amid the war in Ukraine.

From our correspondents

Ukraine intercepts missiles as Russia steps up strikes on Kyiv: Residents of the Ukrainian capital were jolted awake about 3 a.m. by cascading booms that shook windows and set off car alarms, Adam Taylor and David L. Stern report. Ukraine shot down 18 missiles — including six hypersonic projectiles — and at least three people were injured, while some facilities were damaged.

City officials said May 16 that the latest attack on Kyiv, Ukraine, was “exceptional” in its intensity. (Video: Reuters)

The assault “was exceptional in its density — the maximum number of missile attacks in the shortest period of time,” Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv’s city military administration, wrote on Telegram.