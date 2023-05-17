Sudan’s warring factions target doctors and activists

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NAIROBI — Both sides fighting in Sudan are targeting doctors and activists and silencing the civilian voices seeking to document war crimes and provide services in the face of social collapse, their colleagues said Wednesday. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight War engulfed the African nation on April 14 and shows little sign of abating with more than 1 million people having already fled their homes. Both the military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces have repeatedly publicly pledged to respect cease-fires or humanitarian law only to break those promises within minutes. Each side blames the other for sparking and continuing hostilities.

Many Sudanese resist calling the conflict a civil war, pointing out that neither side enjoys wide public support. Instead, they describe it as a naked power struggle between the two men who jointly directed a 2021 coup against a joint civilian-military government. Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan is the head of the military and the de facto head of state, and Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo — universally known as Hemedti — commands the powerful RSF.

In the country’s capital, Khartoum, and elsewhere, the RSF has taken up positions inside civilian homes, hospitals and even churches. Residents blame the RSF for widespread looting, several rapes and forced evictions into streets zinging with bullets. Social media is also alight with images of military airstrikes pummeling the capital and accounts of families pulverized by heavy weapons.

As bombs rained down on hospitals and aid workers fled, civilians revived the neighborhood resistance committees that helped force a dictator from power in 2019 and ensured that the civilians had a place in the government. The committees document attacks, set up rudimentary clinics and try to pool resources such as water and safe housing for those fleeing the fighting. Now some say those activists are being targeted.

Three days ago, the military arrested three activists from the resistance committee in Bahri, the town just north of Khartoum, said Mustafa Makki, who worked alongside them. All three are young: Saddam Juma is 29, while Amer Abboud and Mujahid Anwar are both 27, he said.

The reason for their arrest is unclear, but all were taken from their homes on May 14 by uniformed military forces in marked vehicles, he said, adding that they had been able to speak by phone since their arrest and had confirmed they were being held in the Kadro area, north of Bahri, now the site of a major firefight.

“We don’t know why they were arrested,” Makki said. “We don’t support either side, not the military or the RSF.” A second member of the committee confirmed his account.

It’s the second time activists from the Bahri committee have been targeted — last week the military arrested two other activists from Bahri and held them for 48 hours. The military’s spokesman was unreachable for comment.

The neighborhood is largely under the control of the RSF, but there have been fierce battles there every day. Its industrial area houses a munitions factory and is the target of frequent battles and airstrikes.

Doctors at Bahri’s Globe Hospital and Hag al-Safi hospital have also been repeatedly taken against their will and forced to treat RSF fighters, Makki said. Only about 16 percent of the capital’s hospitals are still functioning; many have lost power or water, run out of supplies or been hit by shells or mortar rounds.

“The RSF come and the doctors say, ‘We have wounded civilians here. Let us treat them first,’” Makki said. “But the RSF said no, we must be first.”

On Wednesday, the U.N. humanitarian office in Geneva said more than half the population, 25 million people, in Sudan were in need of help — 10 million more than before the fighting started and the highest number ever for the country. The office called for $2.6 billion in aid from the international community.

The rival sides are holding talks in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, with little apparent progress. While they have agreed in theory on a framework to protect civilians and allow supplies to move through the country, they have been unable to agree on how this would happen.

On Monday, the Professional Pharmacists Association of Sudan accused the RSF of hijacking a convoy of medical supplies headed out to regional hospitals, which have also been hit hard by the fighting and where many residents of the capital have fled.

The group’s statement called the theft of supplies “a death sentence for the residents of the regions,” noting that 95 percent of all pharmaceutical production takes place in the capital. About 830,000 people fleeing fighting gave gone to other towns within Sudan and about 220,000 to neighboring countries, the United Nations said Wednesday.

Community leaders have also been targeted in the city of Geneina in the western region of Darfur, said an activist there, who listed their names in a message: Mahamed Badwi, an engineer, activist and writer; Motaz Abujalli, a journalist and human rights activist; and Adam Taiar, an activist and member of the medical committee. All were killed on April 24, he said, by militias aligned to the RSF that had gone to their homes. The activist spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation.

The activist said the militias — referred to locally as the Janjaweed, or “devils on horseback” — were carrying out ethnic killings and had also looted and burned the palace of the sultan of the Masalit tribe. The Janjaweed are ethnically Arab militias; the Masalit are a local African tribe that fought the central government and the Janjaweed for nearly 20 years until a peace deal three years ago.

“Janjaweed militia and RSF are using [gunmen] to shoot people who have influence like leaders, intellectuals and professionals,” the activist wrote, saying it was too dangerous to go home. The phone network was too weak to support calls, so he texted quick answers to questions. “No way to get out of the town … two days I haven’t met my family … even my young brother injured today … most of my friends were killed … I have no doubt I will be killed by them.”

The death toll in the town as of May 12 was 556, he said, citing a list kept by clinics. On Tuesday, seven members of one family were killed when the RSF fired heavy weapons into a civilian area.

Lt. Gen. Khamis Abdullah Abkar, the governor of West Darfur, confirmed that more than 500 people had been killed in Geneina since the fighting erupted, and that militias were going house to house in some areas looking for individuals. The hospital was not functioning and hundreds of wounded people needed urgent medical care, but there was no way to take them to help, he said.

