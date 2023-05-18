Ukraine live briefing: Missile attack jolts Kyiv; Patriot system still operational, U.S. says Ukrainian forces use a multiple-rocket launcher to fire at Russian positions on the front line near Bakhmut on Wednesday. (Libkos/AP)

Explosions rocked Kyiv early Thursday, according to its mayor, as Russia continued its barrage of airstrikes on the Ukrainian capital. An air raid alert remained in place and residents were urged to stay in shelters. The city was hit by falling debris from missiles, but no casualties have been reported.

A day earlier, Ukrainian officials rejected Russia’s claim that it had destroyed one of the billion-dollar Patriot air defense systems donated by the West. A U.S. defense official said the system suffered an indirect hit from Russian fire in the Kyiv area but is still mission-capable.

The early-morning missile attack on Kyiv caused damage in the Desnyansky and Darnytskyi districts from falling debris, the head of the city military administration said in a Telegram post, calling it the ninth consecutive air attack on the capital since the start of the month. He said all of the targets were destroyed.

Ukraine’s Western allies remain at odds over whether to send fighter jets to Ukraine. Britain is willing to help other countries send them and other military equipment, Defense Minister Ben Wallace said Wednesday, as part of a joint effort with the Netherlands. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the same day that his country would not. The United States is also so far resisting the push.

Russia agreed to a two-month extension of the Black Sea grain deal on Wednesday, a day ahead of its expiration, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced. The deal allows Ukraine to ship grain to countries around the world, helping alleviate a global food crisis.

Ukraine claims to have taken back territory in the fiercely contested eastern city of Bakhmut. Hanna Maliar, the deputy defense minister, said Ukrainian troops had freed up about eight square miles of territory in the suburbs over the past few days, although fierce battles continue in the city. Military spokesman Serhiy Cherevatyi said Russian forces have been pushed back 500 meters in some places, according to Reuters. The Washington Post could not verify the claims.

A 5-year-old boy was among those killed by Russian shelling in the Kherson region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address. The boy, whom the president referred to only by the name Vsevolod, would have turned 6 in July.

Russian scientists, experts in hypersonic technology, arrested for treason: Russian scientists are protesting the arrest for high treason of several prominent academics who work on hypersonic missile technology, amid a surge in such arrests, Francesca Ebel reports.

“All of them are known for their brilliant scientific results. … [They have devoted] their lives to serving Russian science. Our colleagues have always remained true to the interests of the country,” said an open letter published on Monday.

Ukraine claimed to have struck down six of Russia’s Kinzhal hypersonic missiles during a barrage of missile strikes on Kyiv on Tuesday. The missiles were once touted as unstoppable.