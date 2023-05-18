Ukraine’s President Zelensky to attend G-7 summit in Japan in person

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

HIROSHIMA, Japan — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is scheduled to attend the Group of Seven nations summit in person, according to people familiar with the plans. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday that Zelensky was scheduled to attend virtually during the leaders’ meeting on Sunday, but the Ukrainian leader is now set to come to Hiroshima for the summit. It is not yet confirmed which day he will attend.

The Financial Times first reported the news of Zelensky’s visit.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is one of the top items on the agenda at the gathering this weekend.

The world’s largest economic powers here on Friday announced new sanctions on Russia, attempting to punish the country for the invasion, as the G-7 summit for the second year in a row was dominated by the war.

In meetings at the site that most evokes the perils of nuclear warfare — and where museums have been established to convince the world’s superpowers to never again take such action — the leaders attempted to remain united against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The new measures from the United States will expand the number of entities who can be sanctioned for dealing with Russia. ““We will continue to expand export controls to make it even harder for Russia to sustain its war machine,” a senior administration official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity ahead of the formal announcement.

“This involves extensively restricting categories of goods key to the battlefield, and also cutting off roughly 70 entities from Russia and third countries from receiving U.S. exports by adding them to the Commerce blacklist,” the official added.

The new package will also include upward of 300 new sanctions against individuals, entities, vessels, and aircraft.

“These will go after circumvention. These will go after financial facilitators, as well as future energy and extractive capabilities of Russia and other actors helping to support the war,” the official said. “This will include designations across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.”

