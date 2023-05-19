Four children are missing after a plane crash in Colombia. Here’s what we know.

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Earlier this week, Colombian President Gustavo Petro shared on Twitter what seems like the uplifting afterword to a grim story: Four children who had gone missing in the jungle following a plane crash had been found alive, he wrote, describing the news as “a joy for the country.” Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight But just one day later, on Thursday, Petro retracted his tweet, saying he could not confirm the information he had shared earlier.

The fate of the children remains unknown.

Petro’s whiplash reversal drew attention to the story of the children, four siblings who are 13, 9, 4 and 11 months old. On May 1, the small plane they were traveling in disappeared from radars, according to authorities. The bodies of their mother and two other people were later found by authorities at the site of the crash.

More than 100 members of the military, as well as three rescue dogs, have been involved in the search for survivors, the Colombian Civil Aviation Authority said in a statement Wednesday, adding that indigenous communities have also taken part in the rescue effort since the crash took place.

The first positive sign came Wednesday, when Colombia’s Civil Aviation Authority announced that rescuers had discovered a makeshift shelter created from sticks and branches, as well as a pair of scissors and some hairbands. Footprints, apparently made by the children, were reportedly found as well.

Just hours later, the country’s child protection agency, the Institute of Family Welfare (ICBF), released a statement on Twitter saying it had received information “confirming contact” with the four children, who were reportedly found “alive and in also good health.”

The agency informed the president, the statement said, but added that “military forces have not yet been able to officially establish contact, due to the difficult weather conditions and the difficult terrain.” These conditions had also posed a challenge to the military as it was conducting its search. On Friday, 50 more soldiers were dispatched to aid in the search.

Since those initial reports, however, the government and military have been unable to make direct contact with the children, leading to confusion about their whereabouts and well-being.

The director of the ICBF, Astrid Caceres, told local media that the agency had heard from two reliable sources that the children had been found. However, Caceres said she was waiting to see photos of the children to serve as conclusive proof or their survival.

Petro apologized for contributing to the confusion on Thursday. “I regret what happened,” he tweeted. “At this time, there is no greater priority than moving forward with the search until [the children] are found.”

