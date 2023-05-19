Ukraine live briefing: U.S. won’t block Europe’s F-16 exports for Kyiv; Zelensky expected at G-7 summit

Washington’s decision not to block allies from sending F-16s comes after Zelensky’s repeated requests for fighter jets, including from the Netherlands, which has the aircraft. In February, Ukrainian officials said they had made significant progress in convincing Dutch officials to send F-16s, but Washington’s approval is necessary given third-party transfer agreements made during the purchase of the U.S.-made jets. The transfer would also require the sign-off of the chairs and ranking members of relevant U.S. congressional committees.