The Biden administration has informed European allies that Washington will not block their export of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, a person familiar with the decision told The Washington Post. President Biden has said previously that he opposes the United States sending F-16s to Ukraine.
Ukraine live briefing: U.S. won’t block Europe’s F-16 exports for Kyiv; Zelensky expected at G-7 summit
Key developments
- Washington’s decision not to block allies from sending F-16s comes after Zelensky’s repeated requests for fighter jets, including from the Netherlands, which has the aircraft. In February, Ukrainian officials said they had made significant progress in convincing Dutch officials to send F-16s, but Washington’s approval is necessary given third-party transfer agreements made during the purchase of the U.S.-made jets. The transfer would also require the sign-off of the chairs and ranking members of relevant U.S. congressional committees.
- The United States will roll out a “substantial package” of sanctions that will make it “even harder for Russia to sustain its war machine,” a senior Biden administration official said Thursday. This involves restricting categories of goods essential to battle and cutting off dozens of Russian and third-country entities from receiving U.S. exports, among other measures, the official said.
- The U.S. package will also include upward of 300 new sanctions against individuals, entities, vessels, and aircraft, targeting circumvention and actors supporting the war, the official said. It will include designations across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, they said.
- Britain will ban all imports of Russian diamonds, copper, aluminum and nickel, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said. “Sanctions are having a clear impact in degrading Putin’s war effort,” he wrote on Twitter.
- The Patriot air defense system that was damaged by a Russian strike in Ukraine has been repaired, Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said Thursday. The United States provided “some assistance” fixing the system, Singh added, but declined to share further details.
Battleground updates
- Ukraine has reclaimed territory in Bakhmut, according to Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar. She said on Telegram that Ukrainian troops control the southwestern part of the hotly contested city and that troops have advanced 500 meters in some areas of the northern outskirts. The Washington Post could not verify the claims.
- British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said that Ukraine has used the U.K.-supplied long-range Storm Shadow missiles. “All I can confirm is it has been used successfully,” he said in an interview with CNN on Thursday. “I’m pleased it is helping them to defend their country.”
Global impact
- Russia called a United Nations Security Council meeting to criticize what it described as “uncontrolled” arms proliferation by Western governments shipping weapons to Kyiv. Responding to the statements, U.S. Ambassador Robert A. Wood, alternate representative for special political affairs, said Russia’s remarks “underscored its own hypocrisy.” The provision of weapons is “not extending or exacerbating this conflict,” he said, but helping “repel Russia’s invasion of its neighbor and prevent an even further invasion of Ukraine’s sovereign territory.”
- The Pentagon has overestimated the cost of weapons it supplied to Ukraine by at least $3 billion, the Associated Press reported. The miscalculation will allow the Defense Department to send more weapons without requesting more funding from Congress, according to the AP.
From our correspondents
Europe’s military industrial capabilities fall short of Ukraine’s needs: When Zelensky made a whirlwind tour of Western capitals this week, the billions of dollars in new military support was a sign that European governments were finally digging deep to provide sustained backing for a protracted war. Zelensky had made clear ahead of his visits to Berlin, Paris and London that Ukraine’s much-anticipated counteroffensive could not begin until more weapons and ammunition had been secured, Catherine Belton and Emily Rauhala report.
But while British deliveries of long-range missiles known as Storm Shadows could significantly enhance Ukraine’s offensive capabilities, much of the weaponry pledged by European leaders this week is unlikely to reach the battlefield until well after the start of the counteroffensive, military experts say, and Europe’s ability to sustain such support into the future remains unclear.