Ukraine live briefing: Zelensky likely to meet Biden at G-7 summit, U.S. official says

in a Friday speech at the Arab League summit in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia. Even “if there are people here at the summit who have a different view of the war on our land, calling it a conflict, I am sure that we can be united in saving people from the cages of Russian prisons,” he said . The Ukrainian leader criticized unnamed countries for turning “a blind eye to those cages and illegal annexations,” in an apparent rebuke of nations including Russian ally Syria, whose leader, Bashar al-Assad, was at the summit for the first time in 12 years.