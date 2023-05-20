Ukraine live briefing: Zelensky likely to meet Biden at G-7 summit, U.S. official says Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, left, and President Biden walk to the Oval Office of the White House on Dec. 21, 2022. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)

President Biden is likely to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky when both leaders are in Japan for the Group of Seven summit this weekend, according to White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan. “I think it’s the safe bet that President Biden will meet him,” Sullivan told reporters in Hiroshima. While he did not have a formal announcement, Sullivan said Biden “looks forward to the opportunity to be able to sit down face to face with President Zelensky.”

The Ukrainian leader is planning to attend the G-7 meeting in person this weekend, though his precise plans remain unclear. He is set to fly into Japan on a French government plane, a French official told The Washington Post, speaking on the condition of anonymity to describe sensitive security matters.

Zelensky will arrive boosted by Washington’s decision not to block allied nations from sending Kyiv the U.S.-made F-16 fighter jets it has long requested. The United States will also support the joint effort to provide training to Ukrainian pilots, Sullivan said.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

Key developments

Zelensky’s trip to Japan will be his first to Asia since Russia’s invasion in February last year. The Ukrainian leader has been on a whirlwind international tour in recent days, visiting The Ukrainian leader has been on a whirlwind international tour in recent days, visiting Western European capitals and Saudi Arabia

The United States will not block its European allies’ exports of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. The The turnaround from the Biden administration, which had repeatedly said no to Ukraine’s requests for the advanced fighter jets, came after steady pressure from allies, Congress and Zelensky. Ukraine hopes to have its F-16s in the air by “the end of September,” according to a Defense Ministry adviser.

Biden informed his G-7 counterparts that the United States will support the joint effort to train Ukrainian pilots on fourth-generation fighter aircraft, including F-16s, Sullivan told reporters in Hiroshima. Sullivan described the training as a logical next phase in the war, after Washington provided artillery, tanks and other arms.

Battleground updates

A Russian airstrike on Kyiv early Saturday damaged residential areas , Ukrainian officials said. There were no immediate reports of casualties. Russia has launched almost a dozen air attacks on the Ukrainian capital so far this month as it seeks to exhaust Ukraine’s air defenses, the officials said on , Ukrainian officials said. There were no immediate reports of casualties. Russia has launched almost a dozen air attacks on the Ukrainian capital so far this month as it seeks to exhaust Ukraine’s air defenses, the officials said on Telegram

Ukraine shot down three Russian cruise missiles and 18 Iranian-made drones in the past day, Ukraine’s military said in a Ukraine’s military said in a Facebook update early Saturday.

Global impact

Zelensky urged Arab countries to help secure the release of Ukrainians in Russian detention in a Friday speech in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia. Even “if there are people here at the summit who have a different view of the war on our land, calling it a conflict, I am sure that we can be united in saving people from the cages of Russian prisons,” he in a Friday speech at the Arab League summit in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia. Even “if there are people here at the summit who have a different view of the war on our land, calling it a conflict, I am sure that we can be united in saving people from the cages of Russian prisons,” he said . The Ukrainian leader criticized unnamed countries for turning “a blind eye to those cages and illegal annexations,” in an apparent rebuke of nations including Russian ally Syria, whose leader, Bashar al-Assad, was at the summit for the first time in 12 years.

Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced a travel ban for 500 Americans, describing it as a countermeasure to Western sanctions. The list of banned Americans includes White House staff, think tank and NGO members, as well as late night comedians such as Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers and Jimmy Kimmel. President Barack Obama is also on the list.

From our correspondents

Ukrainians, crossing Dnieper River, test Russian lines on southern front: Intrigue about where Ukraine’s counterattack will occur has focused on the Zaporizhzhia region, or in the east near Bakhmut, Isabelle Khurshudyan and Kamila Hrabchuk report. Those scenarios are more likely, but Ukraine also has been silently testing its ability to push across the Dnieper and training units in how to conduct a possible river landing.

“In the history of war and military art, there are many examples of crossing a water barrier — a river landing or a sea landing,” Brig. Gen. Mykhaylo Drapatyy, Ukraine’s commander of the operational group of Kherson troops, said. “Certain conditions are being created so that the Dnieper River barrier will not only hinder us but also help us to accomplish our task.”

Matt Viser and Tyler Pager contributed to this report.