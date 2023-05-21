El Salvador stadium crush kills 12; officials vow to find those responsible

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A crowd crush at a soccer game in El Salvador killed at least 12 people and injured about 90 others, officials said Sunday, as they promised to track down those responsible. The chaos broke out at the game between Alianza F.C. and FAS at Cuscatlán Stadium in the capital, San Salvador, on Saturday night, the government said. The quarterfinal match in the top Salvadoran league’s championship, was suspended after 16 minutes, the Associated Press reported.

Pedro Hernández, president of the Primera División, said initial reports indicated that the crush was sparked by fans who stormed a gate inside the stadium, the AP reported.

“Whoever the culprits are, they will not go unpunished,” El Salvador’s president, Nayib Bukele, tweeted following the incident. He added: “Everyone will be investigated: teams, managers, stadium, ticket office, league, federation, etc.”

Advertisement

Bukele’s communications office said Sunday that the 90 injured people included minors, and that the government will hold an emergency security meeting later Sunday.

The Salvadoran Football Federation announced a national suspension of soccer matches. It was not immediately clear how long the pause would last.

Mauricio Arriaza Chicas, general commissioner of the national police force, said the people responsible for the crowd surge would be held accountable.

The venue has a capacity of almost 45,000 spectators, according to its website, though it remains unclear how many people were at the game Saturday. Photos on social media showed injured people being carried across the field and people laid out motionless on the ground

In a tweet, Alianza said it was devastated by what happened and expressed condolences to the victims’ families. The club said it would work closely with authorities to help “eradicate this type of incident in the future.”

The history of soccer includes a number of deadly disasters at stadiums around the world.

Advertisement

In October, at least 125 people died after security personnel clashed with fans who poured onto the field following a game at Indonesia’s Kanjuruhan Stadium. Tens of thousands of people scrambled to exit, trampling — and killing — others who fell, The Washington Post reported.

In May 1964, more than 300 people died when clashes broke out between police and attendees at an Olympic qualifying match between Argentina and Peru.

After a referee disallowed Peru’s tying goal in the final minutes, fans stormed Lima’s Estadio Nacional field, throwing objects at police. Officers threw tear gas canisters into the crowd, and fans fled toward locked exits in the stadium’s tunnels. Many fatalities were a result of asphyxiation, and police shot an unknown number of people on the streets outside the stadium.

Cindy Boren and Annabelle Timsit contributed to this report.

GiftOutline Gift Article