Attack on off-road vehicle event in Mexico leaves at least 10 dead

Gunmen on Saturday unleashed a barrage of bullets on participants in an off-roading event in the Mexican state of Baja California, leaving at least 10 people dead and at least nine injured, according to state officials and local media reports. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight Videos appearing to show the incident were shared widely on social media and by the local media but could not be verified independently. Bloodied corpses can be seen slumped over at the wheel of souped-up four-wheeled utility task vehicles, known as UTVs, in a scene of chaos that stands out even amid the wanton violence of Mexico’s cartel feuds.

Some authorities attributed the bloodshed to a fight between organized crime groups, but no group has claimed responsibility.

The attack occurred after 2 p.m. Saturday in the town of San Vicente, near the coastal city of Ensenada. A late-model SUV pulled up to an area where vehicles had gathered for the two-day “Cachanillazo” meetup ride and road show event, according to a report from the local public security office. Assailants with heavy weapons jumped out and began shooting into the parked vehicles, the statement said.

“The Cachanillazo family unites around this unfortunate tragedy,” the event organizers said in a statement on social media. “What happened during the course of the tour was not in our hands. From the bottom of our hearts, we are sorry for the those lost and their families … We are as baffled as all of you since we have nothing to do with what happened.”

The state attorney general, Ricardo Ivan Carpio, said in a statement that authorities had found a black Infinity Qx60 SUV with several bullet holes, which was believed to be the vehicle used by the attackers. “We’ve determined that this incident was a clash between presumed criminals who engaged in a shootout,” the statement said, according to the daily Reforma. The attackers managed to escape, and security forces were searching for them on Sunday, local reports said.

The Baja California attorney general’s office and the race organizers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In the first week of June, Nevada-based off-road racing organization Score International is set to hold the Baja 500 racing event in Ensenada. At last year’s event, more than 150 racers from different states completed the track with times ranging from about 9 to 19 hours.

