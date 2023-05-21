Ukraine live briefing: Bakhmut is ‘only in our hearts,’ Zelensky says at G-7, after Russia claims control

HIROSHIMA, Japan — Speaking ahead of a bilateral meeting with President Biden at the Group of Seven summit in Japan, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to suggest that Ukraine was no longer in control of the fiercely contested city of Bakhmut and that there was nothing left there.
G-7 in Japan
- Bakhmut is “just dead and a lot of dead Russians,” Zelensky told reporters in Hiroshima. “They came to us. Our defenders in Bakhmut, they did strong work, and of course we appreciate them” for their effort, he said. Russia claimed control of the eastern Ukrainian city on Saturday, but earlier Sunday, the Ukrainian military had said battles were continuing there.
- President Biden announced a new tranche of military assistance for Ukraine, including ammunition, artillery and vehicles. “The United States continues to help Ukraine respond, recover and rebuild. We’re also supporting peace,” Biden said.
- Zelensky and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had their first face-to-face meeting since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. India is one of the few countries that has been reluctant to join the Western coalition against the Russian invasion. Zelensky also met the heads of state of Italy, France and Germany, he said in his nightly address, adding that his focus at the summit is to press for more weapons for Ukraine.
- The United States will support a joint effort to train Ukrainian pilots on fourth-generation jet fighters, including the coveted F-16s, the White House said. The training represents the next phase in Washington’s military support for Ukraine, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters in Japan.
- The decisions being made at the G-7 summit are aimed at the “double containment” of Russia and China, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Saturday during a televised conference, according to Reuters. A joint statement by the G-7 members — made up of United States, Japan, Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Canada — called on China to help end the war in Ukraine and underlined China’s growing economic and military power.
Other key developments
- The International Criminal Court has rebuked Russia’s move to add its top prosecutor to a wanted list. In a statement on Saturday, it called the move “unjustified.” The court, which in March issued warrants for Russian officials including Putin for alleged war crimes in Ukraine, said “coercive measures” will not deter it from ensuring accountability.
- German defense manufacturer Rheinmetall is looking to join hands with Ukrainian state-owned defense company Ukroboronprom to build German tanks, the company’s chief executive, Armin Papperger, told German newspaper Bild. The focus, he said, will remain on addressing Ukraine’s battlefield needs such as maintenance and repair before moving to manufacture armored vehicles.
From our correspondents
Former Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe visits front line in Ukraine: Terry McAuliffe’s seven-day trip to Ukraine this month, including visits to the front line, was highly unusual and what critics might term a risky foray into war tourism, Siobhán O’Grady reports. The 66-year-old former Democratic National Committee chairman called it a personal “fact-finding mission,” traveling nearly 1,900 miles by road.
His goal, he said, was to raise awareness in the United States about the devastating toll of the war, and to expand aid and support for Ukraine. “You’ve got all these countries running away from democracy,” he said. “Here we’ve got a country that is embracing it.”
“We need to win this,” McAuliffe added. “No question about it.”
Masih reported from Seoul.