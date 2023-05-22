Dorm fire leaves at least 20 people dead in Guyana

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

At least 20 people died, among them high school students, in a fire that engulfed the dormitory of a girls’ school in Guyana overnight, authorities said on Monday. At least seven people were injured in the blaze. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight The cause of the fire in the town of Mahdia, which began just after 11:30 p.m. local time Sunday, remains unknown. The government has launched “a full-scale medical emergency action plan,” according to a news release, having sent planes loaded with medical supplies and personnel to assist local officials. Within hours, critically injured victims had been evacuated to the capital of Georgetown.

Guyanese President Irfaan Ali said the fire was “tragic and painful,” and “a horrific incident.”

“The full results of what happened are not here as yet,” he said in a statement. “The focus now is on the children to ensure that we do everything, to give them as much help as we can.”

Mahdia, a small town in a mountainous area, is located near the center of the South American country. Guyana’s national security adviser, Gerry Gouveia, told local media outlets that pilots faced “a battle” flying through lightning and thunder to reach the area.

Nearby residents raced to the scene of the fire after it erupted and some heard the cries of those trapped inside, according to local media reports.

The identities and ages of those killed and injured have not yet been made public.

