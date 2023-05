Ukraine live briefing: Kyiv focuses attacks on Bakhmut’s outskirts; G-7 summit yields more aid

“… Every specialist knows that there is no infrastructure for the use of F-16s in Ukraine, and the required number of pilots and maintenance personnel is not there either. What would happen if American fighters take off from NATO airfields, operated by foreign ‘volunteers’?” Anatoly Antonov wrote on Telegram. The Kremlin has sought to cast its invasion as a fight against the trans-Atlantic alliance, which is not directly involved in the conflict. Ukraine hopes to have the U.S.-made aircraft in the skies by fall , after Washington last week said it wouldn’t stand in the way of allies wanting to transfer the advanced jet fighters.