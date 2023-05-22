Ukrainian forces are staging counterattacks on Russian troops on the outskirts of Bakhmut, even as their presence in the eastern city dwindles just to small footholds, according to Kyiv. Their latest stated goal is the encirclement of Russian troops to force them to defend their ground.
Ukraine live briefing: Kyiv focuses attacks on Bakhmut's outskirts; G-7 summit yields more aid
Here's the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
Key developments
- President Biden on Sunday unveiled a $375 million military assistance package for Ukraine at the G-7 summit in Japan, including ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), antitank weapons, armored vehicles and other equipment. It brings Washington’s aid to a total of $37 billion since the war began. He also said the United States will support a joint effort to train Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 fighter jets.
- Russia’s ambassador to the United States suggested that any transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Kyiv would bring NATO partners into the conflict. “… Every specialist knows that there is no infrastructure for the use of F-16s in Ukraine, and the required number of pilots and maintenance personnel is not there either. What would happen if American fighters take off from NATO airfields, operated by foreign ‘volunteers’?” Anatoly Antonov wrote on Telegram. The Kremlin has sought to cast its invasion as a fight against the trans-Atlantic alliance, which is not directly involved in the conflict. Ukraine hopes to have the U.S.-made aircraft in the skies by fall, after Washington last week said it wouldn’t stand in the way of allies wanting to transfer the advanced jet fighters.
- Workers are focusing on restoring electricity supplies in the Zaporizhzhia area after what a local official described as an “emergency situation” at one of its energy facilities. Zaporizhzhia is home to Europe’s largest nuclear plant. “The work does not stop — electricity and water are gradually appearing in the city’s districts,” Anatoly Kurtev, the secretary of Zaporizhzhia’s city council, wrote Monday on Telegram. An official from the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration said the outage was not related to shelling: “One of the objects caught fire due to an overload in the power system.”
Battleground updates
- Russia will probably need to send in reinforcements to hold on to Bakhmut and its surroundings “at the expense of operations in other directions,” analysts at the Institute for the Study of War said, as Ukraine prepares for a long-awaited spring counteroffensive. The Washington-based think tank also said Wagner Group — the Russian-backed mercenary group that lost many fighters in the city — is unlikely to “continue fighting beyond Bakhmut at its current depleted state.”
- Authorities in Kyiv issued the all-clear early Monday after yet another air raid alert in the capital, following a recent string of attacks by Russian drones and missiles. The latest air raid warning was in place for several hours.
- Russian and Chinese officials will hold security talks in Moscow on Monday, according to Kremlin-affiliated state media. Nikolai Patrushev, head of the Russian Security Council, will meet with Chen Wenqing, the Chinese Communist Party’s top law enforcement official, as part of regular security discussions held annually in either country.
Global impact
- Paul Whelan, an American imprisoned in Russia, says he is confident U.S. officials are working to free him. The former Marine turned corporate security executive is serving a 16-year sentence in a Russian prison after being convicted of espionage. The State Department considers him wrongfully detained. He told CNN on Sunday that he believes “the wheels are turning” in his case, though he added that he wished for faster progress.
- Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said an expected meeting between him and Zelensky on the sidelines of the G-7 gathering did not go ahead because his Ukrainian counterpart was running late, Reuters reported Monday. Zelensky had been expected to use the summit to try to woo leaders of countries such as Brazil and India that maintain close ties with Russia. Zelensky, at an earlier news conference, downplayed the significance of missing the meeting due to what he said were scheduling issues.
- NATO members Estonia and Latvia are starting negotiations with German weapons maker Diehl Defence over a medium-range air defense system. The Iris-T SLM air defense system will “provide the maximum possible protection for our people, as well as civil and military infrastructure,” Latvian Defense Minister Inara Murniece said Sunday.
From our correspondents
IAEA chief pushes plan to secure nuclear plant ahead of Ukrainian offensive: The U.N. nuclear watchdog is pushing for a last-minute agreement to secure Europe’s largest nuclear plant, located in southeastern Ukraine, ahead of a counteroffensive that could see battles intensify in the neighboring area, write Stephanie Liechtenstein and John Hudson.
Officials have spent nearly nine months trying to forge an agreement between Ukraine and Russia to establish a protection zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, so far without success. The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, is hoping the U.N. Security Council will back a plan to prevent a catastrophe, U.S. and European diplomats told The Washington Post. Kyiv has been skeptical of his efforts, according to sensitive U.S. intelligence documents leaked on the Discord messaging platform and obtained by The Post.