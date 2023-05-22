Ukraine live briefing: Kyiv focuses attacks on Bakhmut’s outskirts; G-7 summit yields more aid

“In the future, this will give us the opportunity to enter the city when the operational situation at the front changes,” Col. Gen. Oleksandr Syrsky, Ukraine’s eastern military commander, wrote on Telegram early Monday. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky painted a grim picture of the devastated city at a weekend summit of the Group of Seven nations, acknowledging that it had been effectively destroyed by the months of fierce battles.

Ukrainian forces are staging counterattacks on Russian troops on the outskirts of Bakhmut, even as their presence in the eastern city dwindles just to small footholds , according to Kyiv. Their latest stated goal is the encirclement of Russian troops to force them to defend their ground.

Russian and Chinese officials will hold security talks in Moscow on Monday, according to Kremlin-affiliated state media. Nikolai Patrushev, head of the Russian Security Council, will meet with Chen Wenqing, the Chinese Communist Party’s top law enforcement official, as part of regular security discussions held annually in either country.

IAEA chief pushes plan to secure nuclear plant ahead of Ukrainian offensive: The U.N. nuclear watchdog is pushing for a last-minute agreement to secure Europe’s largest nuclear plant, located in southeastern Ukraine, ahead of a counteroffensive that could see battles intensify in the neighboring area, write Stephanie Liechtenstein and John Hudson.

Officials have spent nearly nine months trying to forge an agreement between Ukraine and Russia to establish a protection zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, so far without success. The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, is hoping the U.N. Security Council will back a plan to prevent a catastrophe, U.S. and European diplomats told The Washington Post. Kyiv has been skeptical of his efforts, according to sensitive U.S. intelligence documents leaked on the Discord messaging platform and obtained by The Post.