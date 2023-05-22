Roof collapses at school in Thailand, killing 6 people who were sheltering from rain

BANGKOK — Six people, including four children, died Monday when strong winds from a rainstorm caused a metal roof on a school’s activity center to collapse in northern Thailand, officials said.
Patcharin Siri, a staff member of the provincial Public Relations Department, said four children, one parent and one member of the school’s cleaning staff had died.
The meteorological department issued a warning for heavy rain in upper Thailand this week. Monday was also the official start of the rainy season.