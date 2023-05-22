Roof collapses at school in Thailand, killing 6 people who were sheltering from rain

BANGKOK — Six people, including four children, died Monday when strong winds from a rainstorm caused a metal roof on a school’s activity center to collapse in northern Thailand, officials said.

Some students had gone inside the activity center at the Wat Nern Por primary school in Phichit province to shelter from the rain, according to Facebook posts from the official disaster prevention department and public relations office in the province, 300 kilometers (185 miles) north of Bangkok.