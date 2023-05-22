Singapore's prime minister tests positive for COVID-19

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said Monday he tested positive for COVID-19 for the first time after returning home from work trips in Africa and Asia.
Lee was on an official visit to South Africa from May 14 to 16, and Kenya from May 17 to 19. He also attended the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in Indonesia from May 10 to 11.
Lee said his last COVID-19 vaccine booster was in November. He urged Singaporeans to keep their vaccinations up to date to reduce the risk of severe illness.
Health Minister Ong Ye Kung was reported by local media as saying recently in Parliament that fewer seniors were keeping up with their COVID-19 shots. He warned this could weaken the population’s resistance against COVID-19 over time and make the nation vulnerable to the virus again.
___
Find more of AP’s Asia-Pacific coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/asia-pacific