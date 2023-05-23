Quebec police identify killer in 1975 cold case murder of teen

LONGUEUIL, Quebec — Canadian police said Tuesday they have solved one of the highest-profile cold cases in Quebec history.
Longueuil police say the DNA of Romine — who had a long criminal history — matches a sample found at the murder scene. He also matched a witness’ physical description of the suspect.
The rape and killing of Prior had gone unsolved since she disappeared on March 29, 1975, after setting out to meet friends at a pizza parlor near her home in Montreal’s Pointe-St-Charles neighborhood.
Her body was found three days later in a wooded area in Longueuil, on Montreal’s South Shore.