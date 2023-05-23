Ukraine live briefing: Fighting continues in and around Bakhmut, Ukrainian officials say

Ukrainian officials say that fighting in and around Bakhmut continues, despite Russia’s claim to have seized the besieged city over the weekend. The Ukrainian Armed Forces on Monday said that heavy fighting was ongoing there, as did Hanna Malyar, the country’s deputy defense minister.
Key developments
- As Ukraine’s positions in Bakhmut have shrunk, its troops are carrying out counterattacks on Russian forces on the city’s periphery, described as a tactical move to encircle the city. Malyar said that Kyiv’s defenses had reduced Russia’s offensive potential and given Ukraine time to take further military action.
- The governor of Belgorod, a Russian region bordering Ukraine, said it had been targeted by a sabotage group. Its governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said in a Telegram post that drone attacks were reported in the town of Grayvoron and the Borisovka settlement, adding that the region had initiated counterterrorism measures.
- Responsibility for the attacks on Belgorod was claimed by groups that called themselves “Freedom of Russia Legion” and “Russian Volunteer Corps.” On Telegram, they said that they had “liberated” the Kozinka settlement there. The Washington Post could not independently verify the claim. Officials in Ukraine denied a hand in the alleged attacks.
Global impact
- Northern European defense ministers met in Poland on Monday to discuss the threats and challenges to European security and ways of securing NATO’s eastern flank. Poland is in advanced talks to obtain early warning aircraft from Sweden, Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said in a tweet. The group assured continued support for Ukraine’s war effort, Britain’s defense secretary Ben Wallace said.
- Russia’s Wagner mercenary group is trying to procure weapons from third-party countries where it has a presence for use in Ukraine, the U.S. State Department said Monday. The group is seeking to use Mali to transit military equipment using false paperwork, a state department spokesperson said, adding that so far these acquisitions have not been finalized.
- NATO’s Parliamentary Assembly has called for a speedy delivery of military equipment to Ukraine, especially fighter aircraft, ahead of its summit in July in Lithuania. The assembly, which includes parliamentarians from 31 allied countries, called for the bloc to come to an agreement on “significant” next steps for Ukraine’s membership, it said in a statement Monday.
From our correspondents
Before-and-after images of the destroyed Ukrainian city of Bakhmut: The embattled city in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region — which was once known for its salt mines and sparkling wine — is now a ghost city and the latest symbol of Russia’s brutal war, report Ruby Mellen, Laris Karklis and Adam Taylor.
Most of its 70,000 residents have fled constant shelling from both armies. Before-and-after satellite images reveal the extent of devastation: Streets resemble scorched landscapes and homes and schools have been flattened.