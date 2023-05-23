Ukraine live briefing: Fighting continues in and around Bakhmut, Ukrainian officials say

As Ukraine’s positions in Bakhmut have shrunk, its troops are carrying out counterattacks on Russian forces on the city’s periphery, described as a tactical move to encircle the city. Malyar said that Kyiv’s defenses had reduced Russia’s offensive potential and given Ukraine time to take further military action.

The governor of Belgorod, a Russian region bordering Ukraine, said it had been targeted by a sabotage group. Its governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said in a Telegram post that drone attacks were reported in the town of Grayvoron and the Borisovka settlement, adding that the region had initiated counterterrorism measures.