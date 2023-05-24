Ukraine live briefing: U.S. distances itself from Belgorod incident after Humvees seen on Russian side

Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said China has a “pivotal role” in solving global conflicts. Speaking in Beijing, Hoekstra said he and Chinese Foreign Affairs Minister Qin Gang talked “extensively” about the war in Ukraine. He added that he stressed the importance of not providing weapons to Russia.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said it is “obvious that there is no victory for poor Ukrainians on the battlefield.” Speaking at the Qatar Economic Forum, Orban — who often clashes with the rest of the European Union in regard to his stance on the war — said the conflict was a “failure of diplomacy” and “should never have happened.” But, he said, there is “no chance” of victory on either side, and he posited that “the only solution is cease-fire.”