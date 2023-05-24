The United States is trying to distance itself from an incident in the Russian region of Belgorod, which Russia alleged was attacked by pro-Ukrainian fighters. Ukraine has denied direct involvement in the episode.
Ukraine live briefing: U.S. distances itself from Belgorod incident after Humvees seen on Russian side
Key developments
- The Pentagon said it did not approve any transfers of equipment to paramilitary organizations outside the Ukrainian military. Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, a Defense Department spokesman, said in a briefing on Tuesday that the Pentagon had not received any requests for such a transfer from the Ukrainian government.
- Russia and China signed a set of agreements on Wednesday during Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s visit to Beijing, Reuters reported, citing Interfax, the Russian news agency. Mishustin said the two countries would increase trade to $200 billion this year, according to Interfax.
- Russia extended the detention of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich by three months. The White House said it was “deeply concerned” by the extension. The State Department has designated Gershkovich, an American citizen, as wrongfully detained.
- Battles continue around Bakhmut, Ukrainian officials said, after Russia claimed to have seized the eastern city that has been a focal point of the war for months. Fighting is ongoing on the city’s outskirts, according to Ukraine’s armed forces and its deputy defense minister, Hanna Maliar.
Global impact
- Japan has no plans to become a NATO member, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday, Reuters reported. His remarks come after Japan’s foreign minister told CNN this month that Japan was planning to open a NATO liaison office, prompted by the war in Ukraine.
- Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said China has a “pivotal role” in solving global conflicts. Speaking in Beijing, Hoekstra said he and Chinese Foreign Affairs Minister Qin Gang talked “extensively” about the war in Ukraine. He added that he stressed the importance of not providing weapons to Russia.
- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said it is “obvious that there is no victory for poor Ukrainians on the battlefield.” Speaking at the Qatar Economic Forum, Orban — who often clashes with the rest of the European Union in regard to his stance on the war — said the conflict was a “failure of diplomacy” and “should never have happened.” But, he said, there is “no chance” of victory on either side, and he posited that “the only solution is cease-fire.”
From our correspondents
Despite war, Ukraine allows Russian oil and gas to cross its territory: Ukraine has pushed its Western supporters to impose tougher sanctions and cut virtually all economic ties to Russia.
But when it comes to its own commercial deals, Russian oil and gas present more of a dilemma for Ukraine, David L. Stern reports from Kyiv.
About 300,000 barrels of oil passed through the Druzhba pipeline that crosses Ukraine each day last year. Ukrainian officials claim that having Russian fuel pass through its borders provides leverage over Moscow and gives it much needed revenue — though it’s not clear exactly how much, if any, Russia is paying for the transit.