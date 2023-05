Ukraine live briefing: F-16 jets will be a strong signal from the world to Russia, Zelensky says

, Zelensky said, adding that the country is working to deploy the planes as soon as possible. Britain and the Netherlands said earlier this month that they would build an international coalition to support Ukraine’s air capabilities, including training and procuring F-16s

The United States is trying to distance itself from reports of an incident in the Belgorod region of Russia, where two heavily damaged U.S.-made Humvees were seen in a video verified by The Washington Post. The area was alleged to have been targeted by anti-Russian militias. The U.S. Defense Department did not approve the transfer of any equipment outside the Ukrainian military, said Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder, the Pentagon’s press secretary.