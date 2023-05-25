Ukraine live briefing: F-16 jets will be a strong signal from the world to Russia, Zelensky says

The delivery of the first F-16 fighter jet to Ukraine will be “one of the strongest signals from the world that Russia will only lose,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address on Wednesday. Russia will become even more isolated and weak, he added. The Biden administration last week relented to a long-standing request to allow allies to send advanced fighter jets to Kyiv.
The United States is looking into reports that U.S. equipment and vehicles could have been used in the Russian region of Belgorod, White House spokesman John Kirby said Wednesday.
Key developments
- It is only with powerful planes that Ukraine’s defense system will become complete, Zelensky said, adding that the country is working to deploy the planes as soon as possible. Britain and the Netherlands said earlier this month that they would build an international coalition to support Ukraine’s air capabilities, including training and procuring F-16s.
- A fire was alleged to have broken out on a balcony at the Russian Defense Ministry in Moscow, Russia’s state-owned news agency Tass reported on Thursday. However, it later reported that the Ministry of Emergency Situations did not detect a fire.
- U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will host a virtual meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group on Thursday. The group includes dozens of countries that provide weapons and military support to Ukraine.
- The United States is trying to distance itself from reports of an incident in the Belgorod region of Russia, where two heavily damaged U.S.-made Humvees were seen in a video verified by The Washington Post. The area was alleged to have been targeted by anti-Russian militias. The U.S. Defense Department did not approve the transfer of any equipment outside the Ukrainian military, said Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder, the Pentagon’s press secretary.
Global impact
- Zelensky urged Iran to stop supplying Shahed drones to Russia, which have been used to target critical infrastructure in Ukraine. More than 1,100 Iranian-made drones have been deployed in Ukraine, he said in his nightly address, adding that most were downed by Ukrainian troops.
- U.S. officials have said their level of confidence that Ukraine was behind a drone attack on the Kremlin earlier this month is “low,” the New York Times reported. Intercepted communications of Ukrainian and Russian officials led the United States to believe that the attack was not a “false flag.” There was no clarity regarding specific individuals who may have been involved, which lowered internal confidence in their assessment.
From our correspondents
In wartime Russia, a farm-to-table evangelist finds refuge in a village: As tens of thousands of people fled Russia after the invasion of Ukraine, one entrepreneur chose to stay back. The founder of one of the best farm-to-table restaurants in Moscow championing local produce, Boris Akimov instead moved to a tiny village northeast of the capital to set up a new one, writes Robyn Dixon.
Akimov, like many others in Russia, sees the war as terrible but also beyond his scope of influence. He avoids the news instead. He is now reviving old culinary traditions and building up his small country restaurant.