Ukraine live briefing: F-16 jets will be a strong signal from the world to Russia, Zelensky says

The United States is trying to distance itself from reports of an incident in the Belgorod region of Russia, where two heavily damaged U.S.-made Humvees were seen in a video verified by The Washington Post. The area was alleged to have been targeted by anti-Russian militias. The U.S. Defense Department did not approve the transfer of any equipment outside the Ukrainian military, said Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder, the Pentagon’s press secretary.