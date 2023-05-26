Man joins VIP convoy, hugs German chancellor; security breach under investigation

BERLIN — German police have been left red-faced after a member of the public was able to slip into a VIP convoy for Chancellor Olaf Scholz and then give him a hearty hug as he prepared to board a plane at Frankfurt Airport.
Scholz’s office confirmed the incident, which happened late Wednesday as Scholz made his way back to Berlin following a celebration for the 25th anniversary of the European Central Bank.
Nobody was hurt in the incident but an investigation into the security breach has been launched.