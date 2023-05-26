Oman says a prisoner swap between Belgium and Iran is underway

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Oman said Friday a prisoner swap between Belgium and Iran was underway. The announcement by Oman state television did not identify the prisoners being swapped. However, Iran has been wanting Belgium to return a diplomat convicted of planning a bombing in France, while Belgium has been seeking the release of an aid worker held by Iran.

“Those released were transferred from Tehran and Brussels to Muscat today, Friday, in preparation for their return to their countries,” the Omani report said. “The sultanate of Oman appreciated the high positive spirit that prevailed in the talks in Muscat between the Iranian and Belgian sides, and their keenness to settle this humanitarian issue.”

Iranian state media did not immediately acknowledge Oman’s comments. The Belgian Foreign Ministry referred questions to the Belgian prime minister’s office, which could not be immediately reached.

In January, Iran sentenced a Belgian aid worker named Olivier Vandecasteele to a lengthy prison term and 74 lashes after convicting him of espionage in a closed-door trial. He also was fined $1 million.

In 2021, Belgium convicted an Iranian diplomat, Assadollah Assadi, of masterminding a thwarted bomb attack against an exiled Iranian opposition group in France and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Iran has detained a number of foreigners and dual nationals over the years, accusing them of espionage or other state security offenses and sentencing them following secretive trials in which rights groups say they have been denied due process.

Critics long have accused Iran of using such prisoners as bargaining chips with the West.

Iran, facing Western sanctions over its rapidly advancing nuclear program, has faced protests in recent months and economic strain.

