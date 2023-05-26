Ukraine live briefing: Europe to run F-16 training for Kyiv; Bakhmut handover to Russian military underway, Wagner says A Danish F-16 fighter jet near Vojens, Denmark, on Thursday. Denmark is one of the coalition countries committed to training Ukrainian pilots. (Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix/AP)

Denmark and the Netherlands will lead the European coalition providing Ukraine with F-16 pilot training and maintenance, according to U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. He said the United States will also take part in the training program, which will be held in Europe and include Norway, Belgium, Poland and other nations with F-16s in their arsenal.

The Biden administration last week removed restrictions prohibiting nations from supplying Ukraine with American-made F-16s, though U.S. officials said Washington would not send its own. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly requested the jets.

Wagner Group mercenaries on Thursday began handing over their positions in the embattled Ukrainian city of Bakhmut to Russia’s regular military. The group’s head, Yevgeniy Prigozhin, said in a video that “most of the [Wagner] units will rebase to camps in the rear” by June 1. The Washington Post could not verify the statement.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

Key developments

Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, defended the United States’ decision to refrain from sending fighter jets to Ukraine. Speaking with Austin at a news conference Thursday, Milley said F-16s are not a “magic weapon” and the decision was informed by “hardcore military analysis.”

Ukraine has freed 106 soldiers who fought in Bakhmut from Russian captivity, Zelensky said in his nightly address. Kyiv had "no information" about these fighters, he said. "They were considered missing. But we found them. We brought them back home."

Moscow and Minsk on Thursday signed an agreement allowing for the storage of Russian tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus. In a Thursday news briefing, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Washington does not see any indication that Russia is preparing to use nuclear weapons, but called it another example of Moscow "making irresponsible and provocative choices."

A Russian blogger said he was fired after an interview with Prigozhin in which the Wagner leader said Moscow's invasion had backfired and warned of a revolution in Russia, The Post reported. The blogger, Konstantin Dolgov, worked for the Telega Online video project, which the Russian government promotes as an alternative to what it considers "unfriendly" YouTube. The video was quickly deleted from the channel.

Battleground updates

Ukraine's interior minister said the country is preparing legislation to punish Ukrainian men eligible for military service who have left the country illegally, local media reported. Ukraine declared a state of war after Russia's invasion in February last year, barring men aged 18-60 from leaving the country unless they hold an exemption from military service.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry appeared to confirm an attack on a Russian reconnaissance ship in a Twitter post on Thursday, which included a video and said that the ship Ivan Khurs "met a Ukrainian drone." A day prior, Russia's Defense Ministry said Ukraine had made an "unsuccessful attempt" to attack the ship. The Post was unable to verify the claims.

Ukraine's General Staff of the Armed Forces reported on Friday morning Ukraine time that Russia launched four missile strikes and 55 airstrikes over the past day. Kyiv's forces intercepted 36 Iran drones, the military said in a Facebook post, while one missile hit a dam in the Donetsk region, putting the area at "great risk" of flooding.

Global impact

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby stressed that the United States does not want Ukraine using American-made equipment to attack Russian soil. "We've made it very clear to the Ukrainians what our expectations are," he said in an interview with CNN on Thursday. The U.S. military is trying to determine whether anti-Putin Russians used U.S. military material in a cross-border attack from Ukraine into Russia earlier this week.

The European Union will suspend restrictions on Ukrainian imports until June 2024, renewing a policy that the E.U. said demonstrates "unwavering political and economic support for Ukraine." The move comes after farmers in E.U. countries protested the low prices of Ukrainian imports, which they said were threatening local agriculture.

From our correspondents

Sunny weather in southern Ukraine suggests new fighting season has begun: Spring has finally sprung in southern Ukraine. And with temperatures hitting a high of 78 degrees Fahrenheit last weekend, expectations of a long-awaited counteroffensive against occupying Russian forces are in full bloom, Adam Taylor and Anastacia Galouchka report.

Conditions are nearly optimal for the much-anticipated counterattack, which Zelensky and others have described as a make-or-break chance to show Western backers that Ukraine is capable of taking back its land. And although there have not yet been any dramatic troop movements, the counteroffensive may already be underway — quietly.

Isobel Koshiw contributed to this report.