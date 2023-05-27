Ukraine live briefing: 2 dead, more than 30 injured in attack on Dnipro Firefighters extinguish a blazw at the medical facility destroyed by a Russian missile strike in the city of Dnipro, Ukraine, on Friday. (Vitalii Matokha/AFP/Getty Images)

Two people died and more than 30 were injured in a Russian missile strike on the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro on Friday, while a hospital was also destroyed, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said. Two children, ages 3 and 6, and several health-care workers were among those injured in the attack, which also damaged a veterinary clinic, sports complex and an educational institution, Dnipro regional governor Serhiy Lysak wrote on Telegram.

“Everything was soaked in smoke, tears and human grief,” he said in another post. In his nightly address, Zelensky called the attack a “pure atrocity.” There have been more than 700 attacks on Ukraine’s health-care system since the war began, according to a report by a coalition of human rights and health-care groups. In January, an attack on a residential building in Dnipro killed at least 46.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

Key developments

Ukraine’s defense ministry alleged that Russia is planning “large-scale provocations” at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. The ministry’s military intelligence service made the allegations in a The ministry’s military intelligence service made the allegations in a Telegram post Friday, ahead of Tuesday’s planned U.N. Security Council meeting to discuss plans to ensure the safety of the facility. Russia “obviously will blame Ukraine,” the post said. In dueling statements, both sides accused the other of disrupting a Friday monitoring mission by International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors.

Lawyers for U.S. reporter Evan Gershkovich on Friday appealed a three month extension of his pretrial detention in Russia. Gershkovich was detained in March and accused of spying, which he, rights groups and his employer, the Wall Street Journal, have strongly denied. The United States Gershkovich was detained in March and accused of spying, which he, rights groups and his employer, the Wall Street Journal, have strongly denied. The United States considers him “wrongfully detained.”

Dmitry Medvedev, the former Russian prime minister and president, said the war in Ukraine could go on for “decades.” The outspoken Kremlin supporter The outspoken Kremlin supporter told state media Friday that the conflict is “a new reality, new living conditions.”

Battleground updates

Russian arms manufacturer Kalashnikov, producer of the AK-47 assault rifle, is ramping up production of kamikaze drones for the war in Ukraine. In a for the war in Ukraine. In a statement released Friday, the company’s president said it would be able to increase production “several times” by next year.

Explosions were reported in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar early Friday. Regional governor Veniamin Kondratiev said two drones attacked the central area, damaging a house and an office building, but no casualties were reported.

Global impact

Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) said if the United States fails to back Ukraine, that would send a signal to China about taking Taiwan, Reuters Reuters reported . “There can be no backing off of helping Ukraine because if we fail here, there goes Taiwan,” he told reporters after a meeting with Zelensky. The Republican Party has been divided over support for Ukraine in recent months, though maintaining a tough stance on China remains a priority.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Brazilian counterpart that Moscow is open to dialogue on Ukraine in a phone call Friday, according to in a phone call Friday, according to Reuters . Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said on Twitter that during the call he reiterated Brazil’s willingness to participate in peace talks. Also on Friday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told China’s special envoy Li Hui there were “serious obstacles” to peace talks, according to a statement from the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Sweden, Norway and Finland to discuss support for Ukraine, among other subjects, from May 29 to June 2.

From our correspondents

Russians snitch on Russians who oppose war with Soviet-style denunciations: Parishioners have denounced Russian priests who advocated peace instead of victory in the war on Ukraine. Teachers lost their jobs after children tattled that they opposed the war. This is the hostile, paranoid atmosphere of Russians at war with Ukraine and with one another, Robyn Dixon reports.

As Putin’s regime cracks down on critics of the war and other political dissenters, citizens are policing one another in an echo of the darkest years of Joseph Stalin’s repression, triggering investigations, criminal charges, prosecutions and dismissals from work. The effect is chilling.