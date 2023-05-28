Ukraine live briefing: Russia launches night raid on Kyiv with drones Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko inspects the damage to a high-rise residential building from a downed Russian drone earlier this month. (Genya Savilov/AFP/Getty Images)

Explosions shook Kyiv early Sunday, according to its mayor, in what was the latest Russian night raid on the capital as Ukraine nears a long-anticipated counteroffensive aimed at taking back captured areas. Although there haven’t yet been shock maneuvers of the kind that reshaped the war last fall, Kyiv is signaling that the offensive may be getting underway.

In an address Sunday honoring border guards, Russian President Vladimir Putin urged security officials stationed near combat zones and in occupied areas of Ukraine to “ensure fast movement of both military and civil vehicles and cargoes … on their way to new constituent entities of the Russian Federation” — referring to Ukrainian regions that the Kremlin illegally claimed to annex last year.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

Key developments

At least one person was killed and several were injured as attack drones swarmed Kyiv , according to , according to city officials . Mayor Vitali Klitschko said a 35-year-old woman was hospitalized after she was hit by falling wreckage near a gas station. A 41-year-old man died.

Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed more than 40 drones in Kyiv’s airspace, according to the city’s according to the city’s military administration . The Washington Post could not immediately verify specifics. The capital region has experienced more than a dozen attacks this month, according to officials . The latest assault came as Kyiv, one of Ukraine’s oldest cities, prepares to celebrate the anniversary of its founding 1,541 years ago.

Overnight, 54 Iranian-made strike drones attacked Ukraine — a record, according to Ukraine’s according to Ukraine’s armed forces . The country’s air force destroyed 52 of those.

Battleground updates

Ukrainians fighting outside Bakhmut have reported seeing Russian mercenaries withdrawing from the eastern city. That could signal a shift in command, with Yevgeniy Prigozhin’s Wagner Group — which spearheaded a costly battle to occupy Bakhmut — handing over the responsibility of holding on to the city to Russia’s regular military command, That could signal a shift in command, with Yevgeniy Prigozhin’s Wagner Group — which spearheaded a costly battle to occupy Bakhmut — handing over the responsibility of holding on to the city to Russia’s regular military command, The Post reports

There were no active battles in Bakhmut on Saturday, but Russian forces continued to shell the city’s outskirts and the approach to it, according to Ukraine’s deputy defense minister, Hanna Maliar. She interpreted the lack of offensive activity from Russian forces as a sign that they were being replaced and regrouping. “The enemy is trying to strengthen its own capabilities,” and the approach to it, according to Ukraine’s deputy defense minister, Hanna Maliar. She interpreted the lack of offensive activity from Russian forces as a sign that they were being replaced and regrouping. “The enemy is trying to strengthen its own capabilities,” she said

Recent dry weather after an unusually rainy start to the spring is raising expectations that Ukraine’s counteroffensive is or soon will be underway. Experts told Experts told The Post that ground conditions are one factor under consideration, given that numerous Russian tanks and other heavy vehicles became bogged down in mud early in the invasion.

Global impact

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is traveling to Sweden, Norway and Finland from May 29 to June 2 to discuss support for Ukraine, among other matters, the State Department said. He will also attend a gathering of NATO foreign ministers in Oslo.

Russia is expelling hundreds of German teachers and cultural workers, according to German newspaper , according to German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung . The expulsion appears to be part of a retaliatory move announced in April, after the German government said it was “ reducing the Russian intelligence presence ” there.

From our correspondents

In fields seeded with mines, Ukraine farmers face deadly planting season: The Russian invasion has made Ukraine one of the most mined countries on the planet, officials there say, forcing farmers to balance the need to put food on tables against the risk of inadvertently setting off deadly ordnance, write Kamila Hrabchuk, Anastacia Galouchka and Alice Martins.

Driving a tractor or plow through lands potentially strewn with mines may be too dangerous. So farmers in some of the most fertile parts of the country are sweeping their fields on foot, determining which shells have exploded and which are still deadly.