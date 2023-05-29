Ukraine live briefing: Russia continues air raids; Ukraine proposes 50-year sanctions on Iran The roof of a residential building that was damaged during a Russian drone attack Sunday in Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital. (Roman Pilipey/Getty Images)

Listen 4 min Gift Article Share

Air raid sirens sounded across Ukraine early Monday, as Russia continued to bombard the country from above ahead of an expected Ukrainian counteroffensive. No casualties have been recorded so far in Monday’s attacks, according to early reports from city officials, in what was the 15th nightly air raid this month.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced plans over the weekend to implement sanctions against Iran for a 50-year period. Tehran has provided Moscow with hundreds of drones that have been used in attacks on Ukraine.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

Key developments

Monday’s attacks come a day after Russia dispatched a record number of drones — 54 in total, according to Ukrainian authorities — aimed mostly at the capital. “With these constant attacks, the enemy seeks to keep the civilian population in deep psychological tension,” — aimed mostly at the capital. “With these constant attacks, the enemy seeks to keep the civilian population in deep psychological tension,” said Serhiy Popko , the head of Kyiv’s military administration, on Monday. Fires broke out and a number of buildings were damaged by falling debris.

Ukraine’s air force intercepted 37 cruise missiles, 29 Shahed drones and one intelligence-seeking drone during the overnight raids , which , which military officials said targeted military facilities and critical infrastructure across Ukraine. Up to 40 missiles and 35 drones were launched by Russian forces, they said. The Washington Post could not immediately verify specifics.

New sanctions from Ukraine would apply commercial, financial and technological restrictions on Iranian citizens, according to draft legislation according to draft legislation shared Sunday by Andriy Yermak , the head of the presidential office. Iranian flights and the transit of resources through Ukraine would be terminated, and Iranian citizens would be prohibited from withdrawing capital from Ukraine.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken begins a five-day visit to Sweden, Norway and Finland on Monday to discuss support for Ukraine, among other matters, the State Department said. He will also attend a gathering of NATO foreign ministers in Oslo.

Battleground updates

The campaign of drone strikes launched by Russian forces Saturday night was the largest since the start of the war, with most of the Iranian-made drones targeting Kyiv, according to analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW). This strategy of striking the capital rather than military targets is limiting Russia’s ability “to meaningfully degrade Ukrainian offensive capabilities for the upcoming counteroffensive,” with most of the Iranian-made drones targeting Kyiv, according to analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW). This strategy of striking the capital rather than military targets is limiting Russia’s ability “to meaningfully degrade Ukrainian offensive capabilities for the upcoming counteroffensive,” the Washington-based think tank said

Although there haven’t yet been shock maneuvers of the kind that reshaped the war in the fall, Kyiv is signaling that its Kyiv is signaling that its long-awaited spring counteroffensive may be underway.

Fighting around the fiercely contested city of Bakhmut remains subdued amid an apparent shift in command between between departing Wagner Group mercenaries and Russian troops. That could provide an opening for Ukrainian forces to launch a new round of attacks around the city, ISW analysts said

Global impact

From our correspondents

Ukrainians fighting outside Bakhmut see Russian mercenaries withdrawing: Ukrainian soldiers say they are seeing signs that Russian mercenaries are pulling out of the recently captured city of Bakhmut. That could signal a shift in command, with Yevgeniy Prigozhin’s Wagner Group — which spearheaded a costly battle to occupy the city — handing over the responsibility of holding on to it to Russia’s regular military command, report Adam Taylor, Anastacia Galouchka and Heidi Levine.

“The Wagner guys have left and the [regular Russians] have come in,” said a 26-year-old commander, who asked to be identified only by his call sign, Chichen.