North Korea fires projectile south, prompting air raid sirens in Seoul

SEOUL — North Korea on Wednesday fired what it called a space-launch vehicle toward the south, South Korea’s military said. In the wake of the launch, authorities in Seoul issued a warning for citizens to prepare for potential evacuation.
The South’s military is analyzing whether the projectile exploded midair, South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency reported citing government officials. Japan’s coast guard said earlier this week that Pyongyang notified it of a plan to launch a space satellite in the coming days.