North Korea fires projectile south, prompting air raid sirens in Seoul

May 30, 2023 at 7:11 p.m. EDT
People watch the news at a station in Seoul. (Jeon Heon-Kyun/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
SEOUL — North Korea on Wednesday fired what it called a space-launch vehicle toward the south, South Korea’s military said. In the wake of the launch, authorities in Seoul issued a warning for citizens to prepare for potential evacuation.

Air raid sirens were heard across the capital around 6:32 a.m. local time. The warning was shortly taken back, with the Ministry of Interior and Safety calling it a “false alert.” North Korea’s projectile, launched at around 6:29 a.m. local time from near the west coast, flew over South Korea’s westernmost Baengnyeongdo Island, according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The South’s military is analyzing whether the projectile exploded midair, South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency reported citing government officials. Japan’s coast guard said earlier this week that Pyongyang notified it of a plan to launch a space satellite in the coming days.

