North Korea fires projectile south, prompting air raid sirens in Seoul

SEOUL — North Korea on Wednesday fired what it called a space-launch vehicle toward the south, South Korea’s military said. In the wake of the launch, authorities in Seoul issued a warning for citizens to prepare for potential evacuation.

Air raid sirens were heard across the capital around 6:32 a.m. local time. The warning was shortly taken back, with the Ministry of Interior and Safety calling it a “false alert.” North Korea’s projectile, launched at around 6:29 a.m. local time from near the west coast, flew over South Korea’s westernmost Baengnyeongdo Island, according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.