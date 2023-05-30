Ukraine live briefing: Russia attacks Kyiv three times in 24 hours, reports drone strike in Moscow Ukrainian emergency workers extinguish a fire in a parked car, caused by falling debris from the latest aerial Russian attack in Kyiv on Tuesday. (Roman Hrytsyna/AP)

Two residential buildings in the Russian capital were hit by drones Tuesday morning, Moscow’s mayor said on Telegram. It was not immediately clear whether anyone was hurt. The drone strike came after Russia conducted its third aerial attack on Kyiv in 24 hours. Falling debris killed at least one person and wounded at least three more people, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said. The air raid was the 17th this month, he said.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

Key developments

In Moscow, a house and a 24-story residential building were hit , the RIA Novosti news agency reported. The facade of the house was destroyed, emergency services officials , the RIA Novosti news agency reported. The facade of the house was destroyed, emergency services officials said

In Kyiv, Ukraine’s military destroyed more than 20 enemy drones in the city’s airspace , the local military administration said early Tuesday. But residential buildings and vehicles were damaged, it , the local military administration said early Tuesday. But residential buildings and vehicles were damaged, it said . The most recent Russian attack included Iranian-designed drones, cruise missiles, ballistic missiles and guided bombs, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address.

The latest Russian attacks came from different directions and in multiple waves , the city’s military administration , the city’s military administration said in a statement. The Kremlin’s military is also constantly altering the weapons used in aerial bombardments, sometimes combining missiles and drones, and in others exclusively using drones, it said.

Monday’s attacks came a day after Russia dispatched a record 54 drones in total, according to Ukrainian authorities — aimed mostly at the capital. “With these constant attacks, the enemy seeks to keep the civilian population in deep psychological tension,” said — aimed mostly at the capital. “With these constant attacks, the enemy seeks to keep the civilian population in deep psychological tension,” said Serhiy Popko , the head of Kyiv’s military administration.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is traveling to Sweden. He will meet Swedish officials to discuss the war in Ukraine, among other matters, the State Department . He will meet Swedish officials to discuss the war in Ukraine, among other matters, the State Department said . He will then go to Norway and Finland, NATO’s newest member.

Battleground updates

Ukrainian troops intercepted most of the Russian missiles and drones launched against their country , Ukraine’s military , Ukraine’s military said early Tuesday. Ukraine shot down 36 out of 40 cruise missiles and 30 out of 38 drones. All 11 of Russia’s Iskander missiles fired at critical infrastructure in Kyiv were destroyed, it added.

Russian offensive operations in and around Bakhmut have slowed, according to Ukrainian officials. Russian forces did not conduct offensive operations in the Bakhmut area in the previous day, Ukraine’s general staff , according to Ukrainian officials. Russian forces did not conduct offensive operations in the Bakhmut area in the previous day, Ukraine’s general staff said early Tuesday. Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said Monday that the intensity of Russian offensive actions has significantly decreased, because Russian forces are replacing troops from Wagner units with regular units and Moscow is trying to stabilize its defenses in the area.

From our correspondents

The American military veterans who’ve fallen in Ukraine: At least 16 Americans have died while fighting for Ukraine, Alex Horton and Dan Lamothe report. Survivors of the fallen say these Americans were inspired by the same ideals that motivated them to service in the U.S. military: love of liberty and a disdain for tyranny.

Memorial Day, by tradition, is a remembrance of those who’ve fallen fighting America’s wars. This year, for these families, it surfaces a complicated set of emotions as they are forced to reckon with the meaning of service under one flag and sacrifice under another.