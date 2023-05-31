Tensions remained high after a rare series of drone attacks in Moscow damaged buildings on Tuesday, the first strikes to hit civilian residences in the Russian capital since the invasion of Ukraine in early 2022. Russia said it scuttled all of the drones, and Ukraine said it was not directly involved in the attacks.
Ukraine live briefing: Drone attacks on Moscow and Kyiv escalate tensions in capital cities
Ukrainians in the nation’s capital, Kyiv, woke up to destruction in parts of the city on Wednesday, following what Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described as a “pretty loud day.” Debris from strikes killed at least one person and wounded four others.
Key developments
- Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Kyiv of retaliating for a Russian strike on a Ukrainian military site. In remarks at a cultural center in Moscow on Tuesday, he accused Ukraine of “trying to intimidate Russia, intimidate Russian citizens and strike residential buildings.”
- Kyiv had no “direct involvement” in the attacks in Moscow, Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Zelensky, said when asked by a television channel about the drones.
- Zelensky urged Ukrainians to heed air raid alerts, saying in his nightly address that citizens should not “take them carelessly.” Local authorities, he said, needed to ensure that air raid shelters were accessible.
- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Oslo on Wednesday for a gathering of NATO foreign ministers. The officials plan to discuss preparations for a NATO summit in July in Lithuania. Blinken will also meet with the Norwegian prime minister and foreign minister.
Battleground updates
- A fire at an oil refinery in western Russia was thought to be caused by a drone attack, the regional governor, Veniamin Kondratiev, said on Telegram early Wednesday. The fire at the Afipsky refinery in the Seversky district of Krasnodar, near the Black Sea, was extinguished and there were no casualties, he said.
- Ukraine is working to create a base for repairing and producing military equipment within its borders, Zelensky said. “We are talking about a wide range of weapons, from tanks to artillery,” the president said. He said he had spoken with representatives from the British defense company BAE Systems, which he said manufactures “the weapons that we need now and that we will need in the future to ensure the security of our country and the entire region.”
- At least one person was killed and several others were injured in Russia’s western Belgorod region, its governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said on Telegram. He said more than 200 shells fell on towns and villages in Belgorod and alleged Ukraine was behind the attack. The region borders Ukraine and has been struck before.
Global impact
- South Africa plans to offer diplomatic immunity to leaders — possibly including Putin — who are attending the BRICS summit in August. “This is a standard conferment of immunities that we do for all international conferences and summits held in South Africa irrespective of the level of participation,” South Africa’s Foreign Ministry said Tuesday. “The immunities are for the conference and not for specific individuals.” The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for Putin, accusing him and another Russian official of forcibly deporting children from Ukraine. South Africa, a member of the ICC, may be legally compelled to arrest Putin. The Foreign Ministry’s announcement noted that the offered immunities “do not override any warrant.” The Russian president has not yet said whether he will attend the summit.
- Ukraine’s success in the war is important for Taiwan, the island’s de facto ambassador to the United States said. Bi-khim Hsiao, whose official role is Taipei economic and cultural representative but in practice is the self-governing island’s main liaison to the United States, said at a press breakfast in Washington that the war has spurred the world “to find ways to support Taiwan so that that tragedy will not be repeated in our scenario.”
- The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency presented a plan to the U.N. Security Council for preventing an accident at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. The plan calls for unhindered operation and maintenance of nuclear facilities, as well as several commitments regarding attacks and weapons storage in and around the plant.
From our correspondents
U.S. to Turkey: It’s time for Sweden to join NATO. Turkey has for months dragged its feet on allowing Sweden to join NATO, but U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said there is no reason to further delay the country’s accession to the military alliance, Missy Ryan reports from Lulea, Sweden.
“We’ll be better off when that process is finalized. And so we urge both Turkiye and Hungary, who also has not yet ratified, to ratify their accession as quickly as possible,” Blinken told reporters, using Turkey’s official name. “There is no reason for any further time; Sweden is ready now. … The time is now.”