Ukraine live briefing: Drone attacks on Moscow and Kyiv escalate tensions in capital cities

South Africa plans to offer diplomatic immunity to leaders — possibly including Putin — who are attending the BRICS summit in August. “This is a standard conferment of immunities that we do for all international conferences and summits held in South Africa irrespective of the level of participation,” South Africa’s Foreign Ministry said Tuesday. “The immunities are for the conference and not for specific individuals.” The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for Putin, accusing him and another Russian official of forcibly deporting children from Ukraine. South Africa, a member of the ICC, may be legally compelled to arrest Putin. The Foreign Ministry’s announcement noted that the offered immunities “do not override any warrant.” The Russian president has not yet said whether he will attend the summit.